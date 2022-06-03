The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 4
House Plant Swap
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Bring a plant and take another home.
SAT 4
Illuminated Festival
NEWBURGH
Noon – 10 p.m. Lower Broadway
newburghilluminatedfestival.com
Musicians will perform on three stages; there will also be craft vendors, performance artists, activities for children and a “Stella yell” contest (from A Streetcar Named Desire) at 5:30 p.m. Rain or shine. Free
SAT 4
Abloom at The Bothy
PHILIPSTOWN
5 – 8 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane
garrisonartcenter.org
Two dozen artists will share plein air paintings created at Stonecrop; the works will be sold during a live auction by Nicho Lowry of Swann Galleries to benefit the Garrison Art Center. Cost: $200
SUN 5
Be the Match Drive
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave. | bethematch.org
Offer a cheek swab to join a network for blood-stem cell donations that can be used to cure blood cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases.
FRI 10
Make it Rain
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St. | commongroundfarm.org
Try a craft beer and your donation will help Common Ground Farm repair its irrigation system. Cost: $25
SAT 11
City Wide Yard Sale
BEACON
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Consult the map and list at beaconny.gov to find residents offering bargains and treasures at this annual event. To host a yard sale, register by WED 8 online or at the Recreation Department, 23 W. Center St.
SAT 11
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Find handcrafted and artisan wares and art, and enjoy music at this pop-up event. A donation is suggested to benefit the church.
SAT 11
June Rising
BEACON
7 p.m. University Settlement
724 Wolcott Ave. | bit.ly/forbeaconschools
This benefit for the Foundation for Beacon Schools will include performances by the Rhythm Rising Latin Jazz Band and Beacon Rising Women’s Choir, as well as food and drinks and a raffle. Cost: $25 to $50
SUN 12
Strawberry Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org
Enjoy strawberry shortcake prepared by members of the Beacon Sloop Club while listening to music on two stages and a performance by Arm of the Sea Theater at this annual event. Free sails on the Woody Guthrie begin at noon.
SUN 12
Putnam Pride
BREWSTER
1 – 4 p.m. Wells Park
98 Oak St. | facebook.com/putnamnypride
Gather at 1 Main St. to march to Wells Park to hear speakers and music hosted by Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines. Free parking is available at the train station.
SUN 12
Manitoga Pig Roast
PHILIPSTOWN
4 – 8 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane | mycouncil.ghvbsa.org/event/6010
Enjoy a pig roast, a pie auction, lawn games, a campfire and raffles to support local Boy Scout troops. Cost: $25
SUN 12
Picnic on the Farm
PHILIPSTOWN
5 p.m. Glynwood Center
362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338
glynwood.org
This annual benefit for the regional farming nonprofit will include food and music. Cost: $150 to $500
MUSIC
SAT 4
School of Rock Summer Festival
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 10 p.m. The Chance | 6 Crannell St.
schoolofrock.com/locations/beacon
Students from the School of Rock in Beacon will perform music from Prince vs. Michael Jackson, the British Invasion and other programs.
SAT 4
Fleetwood Mac Tribute
BREWSTER
8 p.m. Tilly’s Table | 100 Route 312
845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com
Rikki Nicks, featuring Rikki Lee Wilson as Stevie Nicks, will recreate the vocals and visuals of the band in this outdoor show. Bring chairs and blankets; food will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 4
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will celebrate everything about music from the 1970s with a diverse set list. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 4
Banned Jezebel
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The music collective will perform a blend of genres, including rock, funk, blues, rap and hip-hop.
MON 6
Paul Kogut Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Kogut, Drew Gress and Vinnie Sperrazza will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 10
The Chain Gang
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Billy Joel tribute band’s set will include the singer’s hits as well as lesser-known songs. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 11
The Fast Lane
BREWSTER
8 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The Eagle’s tribute band will perform all the classics. Bring chairs and blankets; food will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($40 door; children $20)
SAT 11
Forever Ray
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Shulton Whitly will portray Ray Charles performing his jazz, blues, country and R&B hits. Cost: $37.50 to $49.50
SAT 11
Bob Baldwin
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The contemporary jazz artist will perform music from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 11
Liana Gabel Band
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The songwriter and vocalist will also tap dance with her band, Kaylah Bell (guitar) and Harry D’Agostino (upright bass). Rose Stoller will open. Cost: $10
SUN 12
Gabriel Martins and Geneva Lewis
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St.
In the Patrons for Young Artists program, Martins (cello) and Lewis (violin) will perform compositions by Bach, Villa-Lobos, Ravel, Widmann and Kodály. Tickets available at the door. Cost: $37
SUN 12
Red Door Duo
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Singer and songwriters and guitarists Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin will perform an acoustic set with Brazilian jazz and bluegrass influences. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 4
Free and Fair Playwright Festival
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Theatre Revolution, directed by Gabrielle Fox and K. Lorrel Manning, will present this faux festival in which audience members will vote for the best faux playwrights. Also SUN 5. Cost: $25
SAT 4
Hudson Valley New Voices Festival
OSSINING
2 & 8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater
23 Water St. | wctheater.org
The festival of one-act plays will feature works created by young people, BIPOC communities and seniors. KJ Denhert will provide music. Also SUN 5. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students, members, veterans)
SAT 4
Weird, Wild and Wise
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This “comedic healing event” will feature stories and spiritual teachings from Katie Rubin’s work as an energy healer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 5
Terry Champlin, Katy Garcia and Nicole Bernhart
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Champlin will perform on classical guitar while Garcia and Bernhart dance flamenco-style. Free
FRI 10
Ailey
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Depot Docs will screen this 2021 documentary about the life and work of dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989). Cost: $20
FRI 10
Friday Night Jokers
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Mark Viera (right) will headline this comedy show with Leighann Lord and John Iavarone. Cost: $22.50 to $32.50
SAT 11
Filibus
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of its ongoing Silent Film Series, the Butterfield Library will show this 1915 fantasy/sci-fi mystery about a sky pirate, with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.
SUN 12
Firas Sulaiman
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road | tompkinscorners.org
The Syrian poet will read from his collections Forgetting and Her Mirror is a Hunter, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 4
Garrison’s Landing and Arden Point
GARRISON
11 a.m. Gazebo | 11 Garrison’s Landing
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This guided hike by the Putnam History Museum will include discussion of the area’s architecture, preservation and history. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
MON 6
Lafayette Farewell Tour
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconhistorical.org
Following the dedication of a marker at Long Dock Park at 2 p.m., Julien Icher of the Lafayette Trail will discuss the visit by the Revolutionary War general, Marquis de Lafayette, to Beacon in 1824. The event is hosted by the Beacon Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the City of Beacon.
TUES 7
Is a ROTH IRA Right for You?
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Mark Lange of the Society for Financial Awareness will explain strategies for retirement savings. Register online.
THURS 9
Anti-Black Racism, Health & Health Care
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom
thehastingscenter.org
The Hastings Center will host this virtual discussion of a new report that calls on those in the field of bioethics to take the lead to remedy racial injustice and health inequities. The panel will include the editors of the report. Register online.
THURS 9
Energy Savings Town Hall
7 p.m. Via Zoom
This forum, hosted by Assembly Member Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown, will discuss state programs and financial incentives available to homeowners in Putnam and Westchester counties. Join at bit.ly/galef-energy-savings.
THURS 9
Death Cafe
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance
331 Verplanck Ave. | paah.net
Philipstown Aging at Home will host this informal discussion over coffee or tea about death and dying that “aims to shift the conversation from fear and avoidance to familiarity and comfort.” RSVP to [email protected].
SAT 11
Guided Hike
PATTERSON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ciaiola Conservation Area
478 Haviland Hollow Road | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead a challenging 3.5-mile hike that will include waterfalls, an overlook and hemlock forest affected by the 2018 tornado, while discussing land use and local history. Registration required.
SAT 11
Daniel Nimham Statue Dedication
FISHKILL
11 a.m. Routes 52 and 82
The ceremony to dedicate an 8-foot bronze statue sculpted by Michael Keropian of Carmel will include a traditional Native American presentation with drums and music to honor the last sachem of the Wappinger, who was killed by British soldiers in 1778.
SAT 11
Butterfly Release & Memorial Service
BEACON
1 p.m. Elk Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.
libbyfuneralhome.com
Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event, in which butterflies are released to represent tribute and closure, hope and healing. RSVP online or by calling 845-831-0179.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 4
Youth Pride Picnic
WAPPINGERS FALLS
Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park
85 Sheafe Road | dutchesspridecenter.org
This event, hosted by the Dutchess County Pride Center Youth Board, will include lunch, ice cream and a Quidditch game at 3 p.m. to raise money for the Trans Mutual Aid Fund. RSVP to [email protected] or text 845-380-6549.
TUES 7
Library + Farm Garden Club
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 6 and up can learn about bees and plant a pollinator garden at this monthly event. Registration required.
SAT 11
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children and families will create a butterfly feeder. Cost: $24 ($13 children, member discount)
SAT 11
Three Little Packs
GARRISON
2 & 3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The youth theater troupe will perform a take on fairy tales written and directed by Kalista Parrish. Cost: $3
VISUAL ART
SAT 4
Open Studios
PEEKSKILL
Noon – 5 p.m. Various
peekskillartsalliance.org
View work by more than 100 artists in 30 studios, galleries and spaces during this 23rd annual event. Rain or shine. Also SUN 5.
SAT 4
BeaconArts at the Howland
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Members of BeaconArts will share their multimedia work at this show curated by Karen Gersch and Samantha Palmeri. Through June 26.
SAT 4
Birds of a Feather
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. KuBe Art Center
211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270
ecfa.com
Curated by Joseph Ayers and Ethan Cohen, this show will feature the work of 80 artists. The gallery will also open Dialogue with Nature, an exhibition of nudes by Jim Peters and Gan Yu; a group show, Under the African Sun; the first U.S. solo show by Serbian painter Mile Saula (below); and sculptures by Emil Alzamora.
SAT 4
Glacial Elegies
BEACON
6 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
During a performance and the launch of a monograph, Jaanika Peerna will ask guests to consider the question: What would you do if you were handed the last piece of natural ice left on Earth?
SAT 11
The Grand Buffet
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
Following a three-month residency, German artist Alina Grassman will debut her work celebrating the organic architecture of Hans Scharoun. Through July 31.
SAT 11
Bannerman Island on the Hudson
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
Works by more than 30 artists created recently on the island will be on view.
Through July 31.
CIVIC
MON 6
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 6
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
TUES 7
County Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 7
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 8
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov