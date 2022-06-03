The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 4

House Plant Swap

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Bring a plant and take another home.

SAT 4

Illuminated Festival

NEWBURGH

Noon – 10 p.m. Lower Broadway

newburghilluminatedfestival.com

Musicians will perform on three stages; there will also be craft vendors, performance artists, activities for children and a “Stella yell” contest (from A Streetcar Named Desire) at 5:30 p.m. Rain or shine. Free

SAT 4

Abloom at The Bothy

PHILIPSTOWN

5 – 8 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane

garrisonartcenter.org

Two dozen artists will share plein air paintings created at Stonecrop; the works will be sold during a live auction by Nicho Lowry of Swann Galleries to benefit the Garrison Art Center. Cost: $200

SUN 5

Be the Match Drive

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave. | bethematch.org

Offer a cheek swab to join a network for blood-stem cell donations that can be used to cure blood cancer, sickle cell and other life-threatening diseases.

FRI 10

Make it Rain

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St. | commongroundfarm.org

Try a craft beer and your donation will help Common Ground Farm repair its irrigation system. Cost: $25

SAT 11

City Wide Yard Sale

BEACON

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Consult the map and list at beaconny.gov to find residents offering bargains and treasures at this annual event. To host a yard sale, register by WED 8 online or at the Recreation Department, 23 W. Center St.

SAT 11

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Find handcrafted and artisan wares and art, and enjoy music at this pop-up event. A donation is suggested to benefit the church.

SAT 11

June Rising

BEACON

7 p.m. University Settlement

724 Wolcott Ave. | bit.ly/forbeaconschools

This benefit for the Foundation for Beacon Schools will include performances by the Rhythm Rising Latin Jazz Band and Beacon Rising Women’s Choir, as well as food and drinks and a raffle. Cost: $25 to $50

SUN 12

Strawberry Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | beaconsloopclub.org

Enjoy strawberry shortcake prepared by members of the Beacon Sloop Club while listening to music on two stages and a performance by Arm of the Sea Theater at this annual event. Free sails on the Woody Guthrie begin at noon.







SUN 12

Putnam Pride

BREWSTER

1 – 4 p.m. Wells Park

98 Oak St. | facebook.com/putnamnypride

Gather at 1 Main St. to march to Wells Park to hear speakers and music hosted by Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines. Free parking is available at the train station.

SUN 12

Manitoga Pig Roast

PHILIPSTOWN

4 – 8 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane | mycouncil.ghvbsa.org/event/6010

Enjoy a pig roast, a pie auction, lawn games, a campfire and raffles to support local Boy Scout troops. Cost: $25

SUN 12

Picnic on the Farm

PHILIPSTOWN

5 p.m. Glynwood Center

362 Glynwood Road | 845-265-3338

glynwood.org

This annual benefit for the regional farming nonprofit will include food and music. Cost: $150 to $500

MUSIC

SAT 4

School of Rock Summer Festival

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 10 p.m. The Chance | 6 Crannell St.

schoolofrock.com/locations/beacon

Students from the School of Rock in Beacon will perform music from Prince vs. Michael Jackson, the British Invasion and other programs.

SAT 4

Fleetwood Mac Tribute

BREWSTER

8 p.m. Tilly’s Table | 100 Route 312

845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com

Rikki Nicks, featuring Rikki Lee Wilson as Stevie Nicks, will recreate the vocals and visuals of the band in this outdoor show. Bring chairs and blankets; food will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($40 door)

SAT 4

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will celebrate everything about music from the 1970s with a diverse set list. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 4

Banned Jezebel

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The music collective will perform a blend of genres, including rock, funk, blues, rap and hip-hop.

MON 6

Paul Kogut Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Kogut, Drew Gress and Vinnie Sperrazza will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 10

The Chain Gang

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Billy Joel tribute band’s set will include the singer’s hits as well as lesser-known songs. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 11

The Fast Lane

BREWSTER

8 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

The Eagle’s tribute band will perform all the classics. Bring chairs and blankets; food will be available for purchase. Rain or shine. Cost: $30 ($40 door; children $20)

SAT 11

Forever Ray

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Shulton Whitly will portray Ray Charles performing his jazz, blues, country and R&B hits. Cost: $37.50 to $49.50

SAT 11

Bob Baldwin

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The contemporary jazz artist will perform music from his latest release, The UrbanSmooth Suite. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 11

Liana Gabel Band

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The songwriter and vocalist will also tap dance with her band, Kaylah Bell (guitar) and Harry D’Agostino (upright bass). Rose Stoller will open. Cost: $10

SUN 12

Gabriel Martins and Geneva Lewis

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St.

In the Patrons for Young Artists program, Martins (cello) and Lewis (violin) will perform compositions by Bach, Villa-Lobos, Ravel, Widmann and Kodály. Tickets available at the door. Cost: $37

SUN 12

Red Door Duo

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Singer and songwriters and guitarists Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin will perform an acoustic set with Brazilian jazz and bluegrass influences. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 4

Free and Fair Playwright Festival

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Theatre Revolution, directed by Gabrielle Fox and K. Lorrel Manning, will present this faux festival in which audience members will vote for the best faux playwrights. Also SUN 5. Cost: $25

SAT 4

Hudson Valley New Voices Festival

OSSINING

2 & 8 p.m. Westchester Collaborative Theater

23 Water St. | wctheater.org

The festival of one-act plays will feature works created by young people, BIPOC communities and seniors. KJ Denhert will provide music. Also SUN 5. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors, students, members, veterans)



SAT 4

Weird, Wild and Wise

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This “comedic healing event” will feature stories and spiritual teachings from Katie Rubin’s work as an energy healer. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 5

Terry Champlin, Katy Garcia and Nicole Bernhart

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Champlin will perform on classical guitar while Garcia and Bernhart dance flamenco-style. Free

FRI 10

Ailey

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Depot Docs will screen this 2021 documentary about the life and work of dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey (1931-1989). Cost: $20

FRI 10

Friday Night Jokers

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Mark Viera (right) will headline this comedy show with Leighann Lord and John Iavarone. Cost: $22.50 to $32.50





SAT 11

Filibus

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of its ongoing Silent Film Series, the Butterfield Library will show this 1915 fantasy/sci-fi mystery about a sky pirate, with live musical accompaniment by Cary Brown. Register online.

SUN 12

Firas Sulaiman

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road | tompkinscorners.org

The Syrian poet will read from his collections Forgetting and Her Mirror is a Hunter, followed by an open mic. Cost: $10

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 4

Garrison’s Landing and Arden Point

GARRISON

11 a.m. Gazebo | 11 Garrison’s Landing

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This guided hike by the Putnam History Museum will include discussion of the area’s architecture, preservation and history. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

MON 6

Lafayette Farewell Tour

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconhistorical.org

Following the dedication of a marker at Long Dock Park at 2 p.m., Julien Icher of the Lafayette Trail will discuss the visit by the Revolutionary War general, Marquis de Lafayette, to Beacon in 1824. The event is hosted by the Beacon Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the City of Beacon.







TUES 7

Is a ROTH IRA Right for You?

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Mark Lange of the Society for Financial Awareness will explain strategies for retirement savings. Register online.

THURS 9

Anti-Black Racism, Health & Health Care

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom

thehastingscenter.org

The Hastings Center will host this virtual discussion of a new report that calls on those in the field of bioethics to take the lead to remedy racial injustice and health inequities. The panel will include the editors of the report. Register online.

THURS 9

Energy Savings Town Hall

7 p.m. Via Zoom

This forum, hosted by Assembly Member Sandy Galef, whose district includes Philipstown, will discuss state programs and financial incentives available to homeowners in Putnam and Westchester counties. Join at bit.ly/galef-energy-savings.

THURS 9

Death Cafe

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance

331 Verplanck Ave. | paah.net

Philipstown Aging at Home will host this informal discussion over coffee or tea about death and dying that “aims to shift the conversation from fear and avoidance to familiarity and comfort.” RSVP to [email protected].

SAT 11

Guided Hike

PATTERSON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ciaiola Conservation Area

478 Haviland Hollow Road | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension will lead a challenging 3.5-mile hike that will include waterfalls, an overlook and hemlock forest affected by the 2018 tornado, while discussing land use and local history. Registration required.

SAT 11

Daniel Nimham Statue Dedication

FISHKILL

11 a.m. Routes 52 and 82

The ceremony to dedicate an 8-foot bronze statue sculpted by Michael Keropian of Carmel will include a traditional Native American presentation with drums and music to honor the last sachem of the Wappinger, who was killed by British soldiers in 1778.

SAT 11

Butterfly Release & Memorial Service

BEACON

1 p.m. Elk Lodge | 900 Wolcott Ave.

libbyfuneralhome.com

Libby Funeral Home organizes this annual event, in which butterflies are released to represent tribute and closure, hope and healing. RSVP online or by calling 845-831-0179.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 4

Youth Pride Picnic

WAPPINGERS FALLS

Noon – 5 p.m. Bowdoin Park

85 Sheafe Road | dutchesspridecenter.org

This event, hosted by the Dutchess County Pride Center Youth Board, will include lunch, ice cream and a Quidditch game at 3 p.m. to raise money for the Trans Mutual Aid Fund. RSVP to [email protected] or text 845-380-6549.

TUES 7

Library + Farm Garden Club

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 6 and up can learn about bees and plant a pollinator garden at this monthly event. Registration required.

SAT 11

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

After a flashlight tour of the mansion, children and families will create a butterfly feeder. Cost: $24 ($13 children, member discount)

SAT 11

Three Little Packs

GARRISON

2 & 3 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The youth theater troupe will perform a take on fairy tales written and directed by Kalista Parrish. Cost: $3

VISUAL ART

SAT 4

Open Studios

PEEKSKILL

Noon – 5 p.m. Various

peekskillartsalliance.org

View work by more than 100 artists in 30 studios, galleries and spaces during this 23rd annual event. Rain or shine. Also SUN 5.

SAT 4

BeaconArts at the Howland

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Members of BeaconArts will share their multimedia work at this show curated by Karen Gersch and Samantha Palmeri. Through June 26.

SAT 4

Birds of a Feather

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. KuBe Art Center

211 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-8270

ecfa.com

Curated by Joseph Ayers and Ethan Cohen, this show will feature the work of 80 artists. The gallery will also open Dialogue with Nature, an exhibition of nudes by Jim Peters and Gan Yu; a group show, Under the African Sun; the first U.S. solo show by Serbian painter Mile Saula (below); and sculptures by Emil Alzamora.







SAT 4

Glacial Elegies

BEACON

6 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

During a performance and the launch of a monograph, Jaanika Peerna will ask guests to consider the question: What would you do if you were handed the last piece of natural ice left on Earth?

SAT 11

The Grand Buffet

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

Following a three-month residency, German artist Alina Grassman will debut her work celebrating the organic architecture of Hans Scharoun. Through July 31.

SAT 11

Bannerman Island on the Hudson

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

Works by more than 30 artists created recently on the island will be on view.

Through July 31.

CIVIC

MON 6

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 6

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

TUES 7

County Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 7

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 8

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov