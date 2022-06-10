Cold Spring Weighs Flag Options

Also, state finally agrees to aqueduct hookup

It seemed like an open-and-shut case just a week ago. On the advice of the village attorney, Cold Spring would adopt a policy allowing only the U.S., New York State and POW/MIA flags to be flown on village property.

But at the Wednesday (June 8) meeting of the Village Board, Mayor Kathleen Foley outlined three options she said were now under consideration.

The board had second thoughts about flag requests after agreeing to fly the Ukraine and LGBTQ+ Pride flags. The Ukraine flag has been removed from a window at Village Hall but the Pride flag will be displayed until the end of Pride Month on June 30.

Last week, Foley referred to the process of determining which flags should be allowed as a “Pandora’s box,” which could put the board in the position of “acting as the arbiter of free speech.”

Trustee Eliza Starbuck agreed. “It’s better to close that can of worms as quickly as possible.”

At Wednesday’s meeting, resident Gaston Alonso passionately disagreed with the policy discussed last week, which would effectively ban the Pride flag from being flown on village property after this year.

“State and local governments around the country do fly the Progress Pride flag, including our neighbor Beacon,” Alonso said. “Don’t be afraid; it’s already been done. I hope you can find the empathy and political courage to figure this out.”

Foley said banning the Pride flag is not being discussed. Rather, she said, it is “consideration of a larger policy related to flag flying in general,” adding there will be public discussion of the policy once it is ready for review.

During the meeting, and in a letter to the editor of The Current, she outlined what she said were the village’s three options.

“One is creating an open forum to allow diverse expression, flying flags without restriction, beyond that of hate speech, as defined under the law,” she said.

She added that some forms of free speech, though not hate speech, “is absolutely abhorrent, and that’s where it gets tricky.”

She said flying the National Rifle Association, National Right to Life or socialist flags could result in “a local cultural war, centered on village government,” something she described as unnecessary and unproductive.

A second option, which Foley described as “similarly problematic,” would establish a policy outlining which kinds of flags can be displayed, with each request to be reviewed based on criteria set out in the policy.

The third option would be to allow no flags after the end of June except the U.S., state and POW/MIA flags.

Foley asserted that a story in the June 3 issue of The Current created the impression that she and the board were creating the policy because the Pride flag makes people uncomfortable.

“That is not the case at all,” she said. “None of us is afraid to fly that flag; it is flying now.”

Starbuck cited a case in which the City Council where she grew up denied an application from the Ku Klux Klan to burn a cross at Christmas, but a court upheld the KKK’s request as a matter of free speech.

“I don’t want to see symbols of hate being put on public property,” Starbuck added. “I would hate to be forced into that by the court.”

Alonso was unmoved. “Being a public servant means having the courage to do what is right even when it is controversial,” he said. “And the Pride flag doesn’t seem to have caused any controversy here yet.”

He said that when local governments fly the Pride flag it says to the LBGTQ community: “You matter, you have value, we will protect you. “

Short-term rentals

Last week the board appointed seven residents to serve on an ad hoc committee to make recommendations on revisions to a law that regulates short-term rentals such as those booked through Airbnb.

The committee consists of four STR operators (Branis Buslovich, Maryanne Remy, Lara Voloto and Tom O’Quinn, whose rental is in California), along with three non-STR operators, Travis Fyfe, Megan Shea and Jennifer Zwarich.

On Wednesday, Foley said that of the three local STR operators, only Remy had applied to the village for a permit and that Remy had been rejected because she didn’t meet the three-year village residency requirement.

Foley apologized for not having notified the applicants not chosen to serve, including STR operators John Lane and Peter Farrell, before the appointments were announced. She also apologized to Farrell, saying she and Starbuck misspoke when they said that Farrell should not be on the committee because he had already provided substantial public comment.

Foley noted that the board had a frank public conversation about whom she recommended, and whom trustees wanted to appoint. “That’s a hallmark of this administration, that we are doing our work transparently,” she said.

Catskill Aqueduct

Foley reported that state Sen. James Skoufis recently assisted the village with setting up meetings with the state and New York City regarding Cold Spring’s emergency water supply.

The state, she said, has agreed that during repairs to Cold Spring’s reservoir dams, the village will be able to tap into to the Catskill Aqueduct, which crosses Route 301 and Fishkill Road at the eastern edge of Nelsonville.

The village has been seeking approval for the emergency water connection for more than a decade. Foley said the agreement will be signed once plans for dam repairs are complete. The village was scheduled to meet with an engineering firm this week.

In other business…

Foley and Larry Burke, the officer-in-charge of the Cold Spring Police Department, recently met with Laurie Sigalos, the newly appointed executive director of the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. The Hub plans to propose a pilot project for officer training and 24-hour coverage for calls dealing with mental health.

Seastreak cruises will again dock at Cold Spring on Saturdays and Sundays this fall, from mid-September to mid-November. The company is also considering weekday cruises over the summer.

The board named Lilian Moser as event coordinator, a part-time position to oversee larger events held in village parks.

The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to 13 calls in May, including three activated fire alarms, three mutual-aid requests, two motor vehicle crashes, a brush fire and potential structure fire, a medical assist, a gas spill and a report of a gas odor.