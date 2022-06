What’s your idea of a perfect summer cruise?



Cruising the Rhine River on a barge boat. My brother said it’s fantastic. ~Donald MacDonald, Cold Spring



Not a fan of cruises, so something small, decadent, maybe 14 people, sailing the Greek Isles. ~Frances DiSarro, Garrison



Right now, a cross-country road trip sounds better than a boat. ~Shawn Hoglund, Beacon