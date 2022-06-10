Summer Music Guide 2022

Scroll down for addresses and ticket links.
JUNE
SAT 11
Army Birthday Concert (West Point)
Bob Baldwin (Towne Crier)
Cuboricua! (The Falcon)
SUN 12
Melissa Etheridge (Tarrytown)
Pilc | Moutin | Hoenig (The Falcon)
Red Door Duo (Towne Crier)
MON 13
Amy LaVere / Johnny Dowd (The Falcon)
Justin Bieber (MSG)
TUES 14
Justin Bieber (MSG)
WED 15
Levin Brothers (The Falcon)
THURS 16
Samara Joy (Chapel)
Oy Noz (The Falcon)
Paul McCartney (MetLife)
FRI 17
Breach the Asylum (The Chance)
Eldorado Slim (The Falcon)
Grupo Firme (MetLife)
Kraftwerk 3-D (Radio City)
Reggie Harris, Pat Wictor, Carolann Solebello (Towne Crier)
Sigur Rós (Beacon NYC)
SAT 18
Ana Gabriel (Radio City)
Beacon Songsmiths Band (HCC)
Nick Lowe (Tarrytown)
Out to Lunch (Tompkins)
Patrick James Band (The Chance)
Sigur Rós (Beacon NYC)
Sunset with a Soundtrack (West Point)
Tom Chapin (Towne Crier)
Yo-Yo Ma & The Knights (Caramoor)
SUN 19
Eric & Houston Person (The Falcon)
Hot Club of Cowtown (Towne Crier)
TUES 21
Bonnie Raitt (Beacon NYC)
Kristina Marinova (Piano) (Tarrytown)
WED 22
Bonnie Raitt (Beacon NYC)
Chris O’Leary Band (The Falcon)
Tuck & Patti (Daryl’s House)
THURS 23
Jackyl (The Chance)
Las Cafeterias (Caramoor)
Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Towne Crier)
Thomas Rhett (Bethel Woods)
The Nerds (Daryl’s House)
Willie Nile (The Falcon)
FRI 24
Alexis P. Suter Band (The Falcon)
Chamber Feast (Caramoor)
Goose (Radio City)
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (Tarrytown)
Vanessa Collier (Daryl’s House)
With the Punches (The Chance)
SAT 25
American Roots Festival (Caramoor)
Benny Havens Band (West Point)
The Blues Project (The Falcon)
Composers Concordance (Howland)
Cortlandt String Quartet (Tompkins)
Goose (Radio City)
Roger McGuinn (Tarrytown)
Sloan Wainwright (Towne Crier)
Vomit Forth/Asraya (The Chance)
SUN 26
Ben Allison Quartet (The Falcon)
Bohemian Trio (Chapel)
Brasiles Ensemble (Howland)
Chris Trapper (Towne Crier)
Grant Peeples (Tompkins)
Inon Barnatan (Piano) (Caramoor)
Shaun Cassidy (Tarrytown)
Zebra (Daryl’s House)
TUES 28
Ludovico Einaudi (Beacon NYC)
Machine Gun Kelly (MSG)
WED 29
China Crisis (Daryl’s House)
THURS 30
Big Time Rush (MSG)
Lara Downes (Piano) (Caramoor)
Liliac (The Chance)
Michael Franti & Spearhead (MJN)
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Daryl’s House)
Tracy Bonham (The Falcon)
JULY
FRI 1
Dead & Company (Bethel Woods)
Janiva Magness (The Falcon)
Pedrito Martinez (Caramoor)
SAT 2
Chris Smither (Towne Crier)
Doobie Brothers (Bethel Woods)
Independence Day Concert (West Point)
Pops & Patriots (Caramoor)
Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer (The Falcon)
SUN 3
Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio (The Falcon)
Steely Dan (Bethel Woods)
TUES 5
Josh Groban (Bethel Woods)
WED 6
Tom Forst’s Blues Chaser (Daryl’s House)
THURS 7
J’Nai Bridges and Bradley Moore (Caramoor)
Steve Katz (Daryl’s House)
FRI 8
FDR Drive Band (Putnam Golf)
Jonah Smith & Friends (The Falcon)
Kronos Quartet (Caramoor)
Séan McCann (Towne Crier)
Stephen Alexander Band (The Chance)
Train (Bethel Woods)
SAT 9
Coleman Itzkoff (Cello) (Caramoor)
Faded Rose (Daryl’s House)
House of Hamill (Tompkins)
Midsummer Night’s Swing (West Point)
SUN 10
Brian Stokes Mitchell (Caramoor)
Django Festival All-Stars (Towne Crier)
TUES 12
Colin James (Daryl’s House)
WED 13
Davy Knowles (Daryl’s House)
THURS 14
Chicago and Brian Wilson (Bethel Woods)
Gangster Squad (Daryl’s House)
Imani Winds (Caramoor)
FRI 15
Brentano Quartet (Caramoor)
Girl Named Tom (Bardavon)
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (Daryl’s House)
The Nerds (Putnam Golf)
OneRepublic (Bethel Woods)
SAT 16
Death Cab for Cutie (MJN)
Emi Ferguson (Flute) and Ashley Jackson (Harp) (Caramoor)
Graham Nash (Tarrytown)
Silkroad Ensemble (Caramoor)
The Weeknd (MetLife)
With the Alumni (West Point)
SUN 17
Building 429 (Orange County Fair)
David Ramirez (Daryl’s House)
Elizabeth Wolff (Piano) (Chapel)
Orchestra of St. Luke’s (Caramoor)
TUES 19
Alanis Morissette (Bethel Woods)
WED 20
Dave Matthews Band (Bethel Woods)
Billy Joel (MSG)
Todd Rundgren (Daryl’s House
THURS 21
Blackberry Smoke (Capitol)
Caroline Shaw, Angélica Negrón, Raquel Acevedo Klein (Caramoor)
Courtney Barnett (Radio City)
Todd Rundgren (Daryl’s House)
Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)
FRI 22
A Night at the Opera with Stephanie Blythe and Laquita Mitchell (Caramoor)
Chris Brown & Lil Baby (MSG)
Graham Nash (Bardavon)
Mitski (Radio City)
Phish (Bethel Woods)
Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes (Tarrytown)
Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)
Wishbone Ash (Daryl’s House)
SAT 23
Elton John (MetLife)
Jackyl (The Chance)
Mitski (Radio City)
Open Book (Tompkins)
Phish (Bethel Woods)
Rachael & Vilray (Caramoor)
Trout Fishing in America (Towne Crier)
Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)
SUN 24
Backstreet Boys (Bethel Woods)
Elton John (MetLife)
Jose Ramirez Band (Daryl’s House)
Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)
MON 25
Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)
TUES 26
Bleachers (Radio City)
Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)
WED 27
Ann Wilson of Heart (Capitol)
Banks (Radio City)
Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)
THURS 28
Thalea String Quartet (Caramoor)
Yacht Lobsters (Daryl’s House)
FRI 29
Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)
John Valby (The Chance)
Maren Morris (Radio City)
Shemekia Copeland (Caramoor)
SAT 30
Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)
Jazz Festival (Caramoor)
Los Bukis (MetLife)
Maria Muldaur (Daryl’s House)
Noche Caliente (West Point)
Norah Jones (Bethel Woods)
Secret Keeper/Pretty Boy Floyd (The Chance)
Stone Temple Pilots (Paramount)
SUN 31
A Will Away (The Chance)
Hanson (Beacon NYC)
Thaddeus Black (Daryl’s House)
AUGUST
TUES 2
Counting Crows (Capitol)
Swedish House Mafia (MSG)
WED 3
Counting Crows (Capitol)
Swedish House Mafia (MSG)
Tom Craig (Daryl’s House)
THURS 4
Jimmy Buffet (Bethel Woods)
Johnny A (Daryl’s House)
VOCES8 (Caramoor)
FRI 5
Kaia Kater (Chapel Restoration)
Les Arts Florissants Trio (Caramoor)
Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain & Planet Drum (Capitol)
SAT 6
Angélique Kidjo (Caramoor)
Benny Havens Band (West Point)
Boyd Meets Girl (Caramoor)
Crowbar (The Chance)
Felice Brothers (Paramount)
Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain & Planet Drum (Capitol)
Ray Blue Quartet (Tompkins)
SUN 7
Foreigner (Bethel Woods)
Orchestra of St. Luke’s (Caramoor)
MON 8
Kaleo (Capitol)
Rage Against the Machine (MSG)
TUES 9
Kehlani (Radio City)
Rage Against the Machine (MSG)
WED 10
Kehlani (Radio City)
Steely Dan (Capitol)
THURS 11
Alicia Keys (Radio City)
Lady Gaga (MetLife)
Rage Against the Machine (MSG)
FRI 12
Alicia Keys (Radio City)
LADAMA (Caramoor)
Ron Artis II & The Truth (Daryl’s House)
Steely Dan (Capitol)
SAT 13
Kenny Chesney (MetLife)
Outlaw Music Festival (Bethel Woods)
Steely Dan (Capitol)
SUN 14
Backroads Blues Festival (Bethel Woods)
Maeve Gilchrist (Celtic Harp) (Chapel)
Michael Grimm (Daryl’s House)
Rage Against the Machine (MSG)
WED 17
Jackopierce (Daryl’s House)
Red Hot Chili Peppers (MetLife)
Upstate (Caramoor)
THURS 18
Michael Buble (MSG)
FRI 19
Brandi Carlile (Bethel Woods)
Matthew Whitaker Quintet (Caramoor)
SAT 20
At the Point (West Point)
Harry Styles (MSG)
Phil Lesh & The Midnight Ramble Band (Bethel Woods)
SUN 21
Elevation Worship (Radio City)
Gilberto Santa Rosa (Beacon NYC)
Harry Styles (MSG)
Jazz in the Valley Festival, Poughkeepsie
Robin & Linda Williams (Towne Crier)
Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire (Bethel Woods)
TUES 23
The Shins (Radio City)
Twenty One Pilots (MSG)
WED 24
Billy Joel (MSG)
THURS 25
Beach Boys/Temptations (Bethel Woods)
Carrie Zazz Band (Daryl’s House)
Duran Duran (MSG)
Why Don’t We (Radio City)
FRI 26
Chris Janson (Dutchess County Fair)
Harry Styles (MSG)
SAT 27
Avett Brothers (Capitol)
Camilo (Radio City)
Fresh Kids of Bel-Air (Daryl’s House)
Harry Styles (MSG)
Howard Britz Trio (Tompkins)
SUN 28
Avett Brothers (Capitol)
Harry Styles (MSG)
Reggie King Sears (Daryl’s House)
TUES 30
Daughtry (MJN)
Roger Waters (MSG)
Soft Cell (Beacon NYC)
WED 31
Ben Folds (Capitol)
Roger Waters (MSG)
SEPTEMBER
THURS 1
Harry Styles (MSG)
FRI 2
Harry Styles (MSG)
SAT 3
Chitãozinho & Xororó (Radio City)
Darius Rucker (Bethel Woods)
Dariush (Beacon NYC)
Harry Styles (MSG)
Labor Day Celebration (West Point)
TRIBUTE BANDS
Recreating the Hits
AC/DC
Orange County Fair, July 22
ALLMAN BROTHERS
Daryl’s House, Aug. 11
ASIA
Daryl’s House, July 8
BEATLES
Towne Crier, Aug. 6
BEE GEES
Putnam Golf, July 29
BILLY JOEL
Putnam Golf, June 24
BLINK-182
Daryl’s House, July 23
BON JOVI
Putnam Golf, July 22
Tilly’s Table, Aug. 27
CREAM
Daryl’s House, June 19
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND
Paramount, July 9
DAVID BOWIE
Daryl’s House, June 25
DEPECHE MODE
Daryl’s House, Aug. 19-20
EAGLES
Tilly’s Table, June 11
Putnam Golf, Aug. 5
ELTON JOHN
Tilly’s Table, July 9
FLEETWOOD MAC
Tarrytown, June 11
Putnam Golf, Sept. 2
FOO FIGHTERS
Daryl’s House, Aug. 18
FOREIGNER
Tilly’s Table, July 30
FRANK ZAPPA
Tarrytown, June 17
GEORGE HARRISON
Towne Crier, July 9
GENESIS
Tarrytown, June 19
GORDON LIGHTFOOT
Ulster, July 26
GRATEFUL DEAD
The Falcon, June 18
Daryl’s House, July 1
GUNS N’ ROSES
Daryl’s House, July 16
Orange County Fair, July 16
IRON MAIDEN
Orange County Fair, July 28
JIMI HENDRIX
Paramount, July 16
JOURNEY
Tilly’s Table, July 16
KISS
Putnam Golf, Aug. 26
LED ZEPPELIN
Daryl’s House, June 11
LYNRYD SKYNARD
Orange County Fair, July 30
Daryl’s House, Aug. 13
METALLICA
Orange County Fair, July 22
NEAL YOUNG
Daryl’s House, Sept. 2
PAT BENETAR
Tilly’s Table, Aug. 6
PAUL MCCARTNEY
Daryl’s House, June 16
PHISH
Capitol Theatre, June 11
PINK FLOYD
Capitol Theatre, June 11
Daryl’s House, July 2
Orange County Fair, July 23
PRINCE
Orange County Fair, July 14
QUEEN
Tilly’s Table, July 9
Capitol Theatre, July 15
RAY CHARLES
Paramount, June 11
RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
Daryl’s House, July 10
Orange County Fair, July 21
REO SPEEDWAGON
Tilly’s Table, Aug. 6
SCORPIONS
The Chance, July 9
TALKING HEADS
Capitol Theatre, June 11
Daryl’s House, June 17
VAN HALEN
Putnam Golf, June 18
Orange County Fair, July 15
ZAC BROWN BAND
Putnam Golf, June 17
VENUES
Bardavon
35 Market St., Poughkeepsie
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Beacon Theatre
2124 Broadway, New York
msg.com/beacon-theatre
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
200 Hurd Road, Bethel
866-781-2922 | bethelwoodscenter.org
Capitol Theatre
149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester
914-937-4126 | thecapitoltheatre.com
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah
914-232-1252 | caramoor.org
The Chance
6 Crannell St., Poughkeepsie
866-777-8932 | thechancetheater.com
Chapel Restoration
45 Market St., Cold Spring
845-265-5537 | chapelrestoration.org
Daryl’s House
130 Route 22, Pawling
845-289-0185 | darylshouseclub.com
Dutchess County Fair
6636 Route 9, Rhinebeck
dutchessfair.com
The Falcon
1348 Route 9W, Marlboro
845-236-7970 | liveatthefalcon.com
Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St., Beacon | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Jazz in the Valley
Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie
845-384-6350 | jazzinthevalleyny.org
Madison Square Garden
Seventh and 32nd, New York
msg.com
Metlife Stadium
East Rutherford, New Jersey
metlifestadium.com
MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie
845-454-5800 | midhudsonciviccenter.org
Orange County Fair
239 Wisner Ave., Middletown
845-343-4826 | orangecountyfair.com
Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St., Peekskill
914-739-0039 | paramounthudsonvalley.com
Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill St., Mahopac | 845-808-1880
putnamcountygolfcourse.com
Radio City Music Hall
1260 Sixth Ave., New York
msg.com/radio-city-music-hall
Tarrytown Music Hall
13 Main St., Tarrytown
877-840-0457 | tarrytownmusichall.org
Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312, Brewster
845-808-1840 | tillystablerestaurant.com
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Towne Crier Cafe
379 Main St., Beacon
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Trophy Point
West Point | westpointband.com
Ulster Performing Arts Center
601 Broadway, Kingston
845-339-6088 | bardavon.org