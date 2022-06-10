Summer Music Guide 2022

Scroll down for addresses and ticket links.

JUNE

SAT 11

Army Birthday Concert (West Point)

Bob Baldwin (Towne Crier)

Cuboricua! (The Falcon)

SUN 12

Melissa Etheridge (Tarrytown)

Pilc | Moutin | Hoenig (The Falcon)

Red Door Duo (Towne Crier)

MON 13

Amy LaVere / Johnny Dowd (The Falcon)

Justin Bieber (MSG)

TUES 14

Justin Bieber (MSG)

WED 15

Levin Brothers (The Falcon)

THURS 16

Samara Joy (Chapel)

Oy Noz (The Falcon)

Paul McCartney (MetLife)

FRI 17

Breach the Asylum (The Chance)

Eldorado Slim (The Falcon)

Grupo Firme (MetLife)

Kraftwerk 3-D (Radio City)

Reggie Harris, Pat Wictor, Carolann Solebello (Towne Crier)

Sigur Rós (Beacon NYC)

SAT 18

Ana Gabriel (Radio City)

Beacon Songsmiths Band (HCC)

Nick Lowe (Tarrytown)

Out to Lunch (Tompkins)

Patrick James Band (The Chance)

Sigur Rós (Beacon NYC)

Sunset with a Soundtrack (West Point)

Tom Chapin (Towne Crier)

Yo-Yo Ma & The Knights (Caramoor)

SUN 19

Eric & Houston Person (The Falcon)

Hot Club of Cowtown (Towne Crier)

TUES 21

Bonnie Raitt (Beacon NYC)

Kristina Marinova (Piano) (Tarrytown)

WED 22

Bonnie Raitt (Beacon NYC)

Chris O’Leary Band (The Falcon)

Tuck & Patti (Daryl’s House)

THURS 23

Jackyl (The Chance)

Las Cafeterias (Caramoor)

Slambovian Circus of Dreams (Towne Crier)

Thomas Rhett (Bethel Woods)

The Nerds (Daryl’s House)

Willie Nile (The Falcon)

FRI 24

Alexis P. Suter Band (The Falcon)

Chamber Feast (Caramoor)

Goose (Radio City)

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (Tarrytown)

Vanessa Collier (Daryl’s House)

With the Punches (The Chance)

SAT 25

American Roots Festival (Caramoor)

Benny Havens Band (West Point)

The Blues Project (The Falcon)

Composers Concordance (Howland)

Cortlandt String Quartet (Tompkins)

Goose (Radio City)

Roger McGuinn (Tarrytown)

Sloan Wainwright (Towne Crier)

Vomit Forth/Asraya (The Chance)

SUN 26

Ben Allison Quartet (The Falcon)

Bohemian Trio (Chapel)

Brasiles Ensemble (Howland)

Chris Trapper (Towne Crier)

Grant Peeples (Tompkins)

Inon Barnatan (Piano) (Caramoor)

Shaun Cassidy (Tarrytown)

Zebra (Daryl’s House)

TUES 28

Ludovico Einaudi (Beacon NYC)

Machine Gun Kelly (MSG)

WED 29

China Crisis (Daryl’s House)

THURS 30

Big Time Rush (MSG)

Lara Downes (Piano) (Caramoor)

Liliac (The Chance)

Michael Franti & Spearhead (MJN)

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Daryl’s House)

Tracy Bonham (The Falcon)

JULY

FRI 1

Dead & Company (Bethel Woods)

Janiva Magness (The Falcon)

Pedrito Martinez (Caramoor)

SAT 2

Chris Smither (Towne Crier)

Doobie Brothers (Bethel Woods)

Independence Day Concert (West Point)

Pops & Patriots (Caramoor)

Richard Barone & Glenn Mercer (The Falcon)

SUN 3

Becca Stevens & The Secret Trio (The Falcon)

Steely Dan (Bethel Woods)

TUES 5

Josh Groban (Bethel Woods)

WED 6

Tom Forst’s Blues Chaser (Daryl’s House)

THURS 7

J’Nai Bridges and Bradley Moore (Caramoor)

Steve Katz (Daryl’s House)

FRI 8

FDR Drive Band (Putnam Golf)

Jonah Smith & Friends (The Falcon)

Kronos Quartet (Caramoor)

Séan McCann (Towne Crier)

Stephen Alexander Band (The Chance)

Train (Bethel Woods)

SAT 9

Coleman Itzkoff (Cello) (Caramoor)

Faded Rose (Daryl’s House)

House of Hamill (Tompkins)

Midsummer Night’s Swing (West Point)

SUN 10

Brian Stokes Mitchell (Caramoor)

Django Festival All-Stars (Towne Crier)

TUES 12

Colin James (Daryl’s House)

WED 13

Davy Knowles (Daryl’s House)

THURS 14

Chicago and Brian Wilson (Bethel Woods)

Gangster Squad (Daryl’s House)

Imani Winds (Caramoor)

FRI 15

Brentano Quartet (Caramoor)

Girl Named Tom (Bardavon)

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox (Daryl’s House)

The Nerds (Putnam Golf)

OneRepublic (Bethel Woods)

SAT 16

Death Cab for Cutie (MJN)

Emi Ferguson (Flute) and Ashley Jackson (Harp) (Caramoor)

Graham Nash (Tarrytown)

Silkroad Ensemble (Caramoor)

The Weeknd (MetLife)

With the Alumni (West Point)

SUN 17

Building 429 (Orange County Fair)

David Ramirez (Daryl’s House)

Elizabeth Wolff (Piano) (Chapel)

Orchestra of St. Luke’s (Caramoor)

TUES 19

Alanis Morissette (Bethel Woods)

WED 20

Dave Matthews Band (Bethel Woods)

Billy Joel (MSG)

Todd Rundgren (Daryl’s House

THURS 21

Blackberry Smoke (Capitol)

Caroline Shaw, Angélica Negrón, Raquel Acevedo Klein (Caramoor)

Courtney Barnett (Radio City)

Todd Rundgren (Daryl’s House)

Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)

FRI 22

A Night at the Opera with Stephanie Blythe and Laquita Mitchell (Caramoor)

Chris Brown & Lil Baby (MSG)

Graham Nash (Bardavon)

Mitski (Radio City)

Phish (Bethel Woods)

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes (Tarrytown)

Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)

Wishbone Ash (Daryl’s House)

SAT 23

Elton John (MetLife)

Jackyl (The Chance)

Mitski (Radio City)

Open Book (Tompkins)

Phish (Bethel Woods)

Rachael & Vilray (Caramoor)

Trout Fishing in America (Towne Crier)

Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)

SUN 24

Backstreet Boys (Bethel Woods)

Elton John (MetLife)

Jose Ramirez Band (Daryl’s House)

Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)

MON 25

Widespread Panic (Beacon NYC)

TUES 26

Bleachers (Radio City)

Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)

WED 27

Ann Wilson of Heart (Capitol)

Banks (Radio City)

Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)

THURS 28

Thalea String Quartet (Caramoor)

Yacht Lobsters (Daryl’s House)

FRI 29

Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)

John Valby (The Chance)

Maren Morris (Radio City)

Shemekia Copeland (Caramoor)

SAT 30

Jackson Browne (Beacon NYC)

Jazz Festival (Caramoor)

Los Bukis (MetLife)

Maria Muldaur (Daryl’s House)

Noche Caliente (West Point)

Norah Jones (Bethel Woods)

Secret Keeper/Pretty Boy Floyd (The Chance)

Stone Temple Pilots (Paramount)

SUN 31

A Will Away (The Chance)

Hanson (Beacon NYC)

Thaddeus Black (Daryl’s House)

AUGUST

TUES 2

Counting Crows (Capitol)

Swedish House Mafia (MSG)

WED 3

Counting Crows (Capitol)

Swedish House Mafia (MSG)

Tom Craig (Daryl’s House)

THURS 4

Jimmy Buffet (Bethel Woods)

Johnny A (Daryl’s House)

VOCES8 (Caramoor)

FRI 5

Kaia Kater (Chapel Restoration)

Les Arts Florissants Trio (Caramoor)

Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain & Planet Drum (Capitol)

SAT 6

Angélique Kidjo (Caramoor)

Benny Havens Band (West Point)

Boyd Meets Girl (Caramoor)

Crowbar (The Chance)

Felice Brothers (Paramount)

Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain & Planet Drum (Capitol)

Ray Blue Quartet (Tompkins)

SUN 7

Foreigner (Bethel Woods)

Orchestra of St. Luke’s (Caramoor)

MON 8

Kaleo (Capitol)

Rage Against the Machine (MSG)

TUES 9

Kehlani (Radio City)

Rage Against the Machine (MSG)

WED 10

Kehlani (Radio City)

Steely Dan (Capitol)

THURS 11

Alicia Keys (Radio City)

Lady Gaga (MetLife)

Rage Against the Machine (MSG)

FRI 12

Alicia Keys (Radio City)

LADAMA (Caramoor)

Ron Artis II & The Truth (Daryl’s House)

Steely Dan (Capitol)

SAT 13

Kenny Chesney (MetLife)

Outlaw Music Festival (Bethel Woods)

Steely Dan (Capitol)

SUN 14

Backroads Blues Festival (Bethel Woods)

Maeve Gilchrist (Celtic Harp) (Chapel)

Michael Grimm (Daryl’s House)

Rage Against the Machine (MSG)

WED 17

Jackopierce (Daryl’s House)

Red Hot Chili Peppers (MetLife)

Upstate (Caramoor)

THURS 18

Michael Buble (MSG)

FRI 19

Brandi Carlile (Bethel Woods)

Matthew Whitaker Quintet (Caramoor)

SAT 20

At the Point (West Point)

Harry Styles (MSG)

Phil Lesh & The Midnight Ramble Band (Bethel Woods)

SUN 21

Elevation Worship (Radio City)

Gilberto Santa Rosa (Beacon NYC)

Harry Styles (MSG)

Jazz in the Valley Festival, Poughkeepsie

Robin & Linda Williams (Towne Crier)

Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire (Bethel Woods)

TUES 23

The Shins (Radio City)

Twenty One Pilots (MSG)

WED 24

Billy Joel (MSG)

THURS 25

Beach Boys/Temptations (Bethel Woods)

Carrie Zazz Band (Daryl’s House)

Duran Duran (MSG)

Why Don’t We (Radio City)

FRI 26

Chris Janson (Dutchess County Fair)

Harry Styles (MSG)

SAT 27

Avett Brothers (Capitol)

Camilo (Radio City)

Fresh Kids of Bel-Air (Daryl’s House)

Harry Styles (MSG)

Howard Britz Trio (Tompkins)

SUN 28

Avett Brothers (Capitol)

Harry Styles (MSG)

Reggie King Sears (Daryl’s House)

TUES 30

Daughtry (MJN)

Roger Waters (MSG)

Soft Cell (Beacon NYC)

WED 31

Ben Folds (Capitol)

Roger Waters (MSG)

SEPTEMBER

THURS 1

Harry Styles (MSG)

FRI 2

Harry Styles (MSG)

SAT 3

Chitãozinho & Xororó (Radio City)

Darius Rucker (Bethel Woods)

Dariush (Beacon NYC)

Harry Styles (MSG)

Labor Day Celebration (West Point)

TRIBUTE BANDS

Recreating the Hits

AC/DC

Orange County Fair, July 22

ALLMAN BROTHERS

Daryl’s House, Aug. 11

ASIA

Daryl’s House, July 8

BEATLES

Towne Crier, Aug. 6

BEE GEES

Putnam Golf, July 29

BILLY JOEL

Putnam Golf, June 24

BLINK-182

Daryl’s House, July 23

BON JOVI

Putnam Golf, July 22

Tilly’s Table, Aug. 27

CREAM

Daryl’s House, June 19

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Paramount, July 9

DAVID BOWIE

Daryl’s House, June 25

DEPECHE MODE

Daryl’s House, Aug. 19-20

EAGLES

Tilly’s Table, June 11

Putnam Golf, Aug. 5

ELTON JOHN

Tilly’s Table, July 9

FLEETWOOD MAC

Tarrytown, June 11

Putnam Golf, Sept. 2

FOO FIGHTERS

Daryl’s House, Aug. 18

FOREIGNER

Tilly’s Table, July 30

FRANK ZAPPA

Tarrytown, June 17

GEORGE HARRISON

Towne Crier, July 9

GENESIS

Tarrytown, June 19

GORDON LIGHTFOOT

Ulster, July 26

GRATEFUL DEAD

The Falcon, June 18

Daryl’s House, July 1

GUNS N’ ROSES

Daryl’s House, July 16

Orange County Fair, July 16

IRON MAIDEN

Orange County Fair, July 28

JIMI HENDRIX

Paramount, July 16

JOURNEY

Tilly’s Table, July 16

KISS

Putnam Golf, Aug. 26

LED ZEPPELIN

Daryl’s House, June 11

LYNRYD SKYNARD

Orange County Fair, July 30

Daryl’s House, Aug. 13

METALLICA

Orange County Fair, July 22

NEAL YOUNG

Daryl’s House, Sept. 2

PAT BENETAR

Tilly’s Table, Aug. 6

PAUL MCCARTNEY

Daryl’s House, June 16

PHISH

Capitol Theatre, June 11

PINK FLOYD

Capitol Theatre, June 11

Daryl’s House, July 2

Orange County Fair, July 23

PRINCE

Orange County Fair, July 14

QUEEN

Tilly’s Table, July 9

Capitol Theatre, July 15

RAY CHARLES

Paramount, June 11

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

Daryl’s House, July 10

Orange County Fair, July 21

REO SPEEDWAGON

Tilly’s Table, Aug. 6

SCORPIONS

The Chance, July 9

TALKING HEADS

Capitol Theatre, June 11

Daryl’s House, June 17

VAN HALEN

Putnam Golf, June 18

Orange County Fair, July 15

ZAC BROWN BAND

Putnam Golf, June 17