Varsity Roundup

BOYS’ LACROSSE

The Haldane team had a strong season, finishing 11-8 and reaching the Class D quarterfinals.

Six players received postseason honors. Sophomore midfielder/attacker Evan Giachinta was named All-Section Honorable Mention and All-League, and freshman long-stick midfielder/defender Brady Corliss, freshman defender Nate Stickle, sophomore long-stick midfielder/defender Peter Ruggiero, sophomore keeper Jordon Hankel and junior midfielder Will Sniffen were named All-League.

“Five of the six are freshmen or sophomores,” noted Coach Ed Crowe said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better season.”

Colin August, a senior attacker from Garrison who attends O’Neill High School in Highlands Falls, was named to the second team of the Section IX All-Stars among smaller schools, selected by coaches. He will play next year for Hartwick College in Oneonta.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Haldane fielded a girls’ varsity lacrosse team for the first time. Playing under Coach Keri Dempsey, the team recorded five wins and reached the playoffs, losing to Briarcliff in the first round.

Junior midfielders/attackers and team captains Mairead O’Hara, Amanda Johansson and Caroline Nelson, sophomore goalie Lola Mahoney and sophomore defender Ruby Poses were named All-League. Junior defender Moretta Pezzullo received All-League Honorable Mention.

“Our captains did a nice job,” Dempsey said. “They were rocks for the team, especially with a first-year program.”

For Beacon, attacker Anaya Camacho was named to the first team of the Section IX All-Stars among smaller schools. Defender Madeline Bobnick and midfielder Kasey Senior were named to the second team, and defender Gabby Kuka received honorable mention.

BASEBALL

Freshman pitcher and first baseman Jake Hotaling was named to the All-League team for Haldane, which fought larger schools all season and finished with a loss in the Section I, Class C semifinals.

“Jake is an incredibly talented and hard-working ballplayer,” said Coach Simon Dudar. “The great success he had as a freshman this year has only left him hungry to start working on having an even better sophomore season.”

Tyler Haydt, a senior at Beacon, on Monday (June 6) committed to play next year for St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, where he will study finance.

TRACK AND FIELD

Andriea Vasconcelos and Luke Parrella were named All-League for Haldane, while Matt Silhavy, Alec Noormae, Soren Holmbo and Dustin Berkley received All-League Honorable Mention honors.

In the Section I state qualifier on June 2 and 3 at Arlington High School, Parrella was second among Division 2 competitors in the 3,000-meter steeple chase in 10:31.9; Vasconcelos finished sixth in the triple jump in 30-05.50; and Holmbo was ninth in the high jump in 5-06.

For Beacon, Sal Migliore committed to compete next year for Springfield College in Massachusetts, Evan LaBelle for SUNY New Paltz, Jack Cleary for Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida, and Edward Manente for SUNY Cortland.

Trail Blazer Visit Elijah Hughes, a guard with the Portland Trail Blazers whose family lives in Beacon, visited Rombout Middle School recently. Hughes attended Beacon High School as a freshman and sophomore, and his mother, Penny, is a former teacher’s aide in the district. Hughes spoke to the students about the importance of working hard and posed for photos and signed autographs. He is shown with Principal Brian Soltish and Assistant Principal Cathryn Biordi. (Photo provided)

In the Section IX state qualifier at Goshen, Isabella Migliore finished sixth in the 800-meters in 2:25.14, a personal best and just a second behind the school record set in 2006. Manente was fourth in the 100 meters in 11.35; and LaBelle finished seventh in the 800 meters in 2:00.92 and fourth in the 1,600 meters with a personal best of 4:29.97.

Among Division 1 competitors, Lucas Vermeulen was second in the long jump at 20-11.25, Damani DeLoatch fourth in 20-03.50, and Cody Shields sixth in 19-11.75; and Rubio Castagna-Torres was seventh in the 400 meters in 1:00.29.

In addition, two Beacon track athletes — Madeline Bobnick and Jeremy Briñas — received Senior Scholar Athlete Awards from the Orange County Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association (OCIAA). Bobnick, who ranked first in the class, also played soccer, basketball and lacrosse.

SOFTBALL

Leanna Rinaldi of Beacon committed on Monday (June 6) to play next season for King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where she will study engineering.

BOYS’ GOLF

Tim Ben Adi earned All-Section and All-League honors for the Haldane golf team, Brennan Spruck and Ryan Irwin were named All-League, and Stefano Hammond and John Peters received All-League Honorable Mention accolades.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Three Beacon players committed on Monday (June 6) to play next season in college. Alex Wyant signed with SUNY New Paltz, Dillon Kelly with SUNY Oneonta and Tommy Franks with Manhattanville College.

HALDANE A.D.

Dan Cowan, who was hired as the Haldane athletic director in 2021, will leave the position on June 30, the district announced.

Before he came to Haldane, Cowan was a teacher and administrator for the Hyde Park district for 17 years; he will return to the district as an assistant principal at Roosevelt High School. Cowan succeeded Chris Salumn, who left to become the athletic director for the Carmel district.

“Coming to this decision was not easy but was made with my family’s best interest at heart,” he said on Thursday (June 9). “Although I know this change may come as a shock for Haldane, I believe the coaches, faculty, and staff will adapt and continue to provide the best education and athletic experiences for Haldane students. I am grateful for the opportunity and the experience gained this past school year and wish all of the Haldane students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty and staff all the best in the upcoming school year.”