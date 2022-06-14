Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from May

Beacon officers responded to 774 calls, including 50 auto crashes and 18 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Sunday, May 1

After a traffic stop on Main Street, Nicholas Rizzo, 36, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Monday, May 2

After a report of a disturbance on Main Street, Gevork J.Muradyan, 42, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief.

A caller on North Cedar Street reported that credit card accounts were opened in his name.

Tuesday, May 3

A caller on North Avenue reported that someone tried to attempt to make an unauthorized purchase on his credit card.

Wednesday, May 4

A caller on Ackerman Street reported being harassed by an individual known to her.

A caller on Sargent Avenue reported being harassed by an individual while trying to conduct a sales transaction on social media.

Thursday, May 5

A caller on Jackson Street reported damage to her door from someone possibly kicking it.

Saturday, May 7

A caller on Ackerman Street reported damages to his rental unit caused by tenants.

After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Christopher M. Brennan, 31, of Cold Spring, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Sunday, May 8

A caller on DeWindt Street reported damage to her car as a result of a hit and run accident.

A caller on East Willow Street reported two unknown individuals walking on to his property and opening his car door.

A caller on Howland Avenue reported that someone had rummaged through her car.

Monday, May 9

A caller on Eliza Street reported damage to her vehicle. Matter will be handled between parties.

Wednesday, May 11

A caller on East Willow Street reported an individual unknown to him was going through items on his front porch.

Tuesday, May 17

A caller reported a person unknown to her was harassing her.

Wednesday, May 18

A caller on Green Street reported missing car keys after she left them on a park bench. Keys located.

Saturday, May 21

A caller on Willow Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit and run.

A caller on North Brett Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit and run.

Monday, May 23

A caller on Ralph Street reported a bicycle stolen from her property. Bicycle recovered.

Tuesday, May 24

Lucien C. Houseknecht, 20, of Beacon, was charged with assault.

A caller on Hammond Plaza reported damage to her door.

Wednesday, May 25

A caller on Wilkes Street reported occupants of a vehicle shooting Orbeez [pellets].

Friday, May 27

A caller on Liberty Street reported a cable ripped from her home.

Saturday, May 28

A caller on East Main Street reported a missing purse containing an iPhone. Phone recovered.

A caller on James Street reported a bag taken from her vehicle. Bag returned.

Monday, May 30

A caller on Main Street reported being assaulted by an unknown individual while trying to enter an establishment.

Tuesday, May 31

A caller on Rombout Avenue reported damage to her fence.

A caller reported damage to his car as a result of a hit and run.