Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from May
Beacon officers responded to 774 calls, including 50 auto crashes and 18 domestic disputes.
Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.
Sunday, May 1
After a traffic stop on Main Street, Nicholas Rizzo, 36, of Wappingers Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Monday, May 2
After a report of a disturbance on Main Street, Gevork J.Muradyan, 42, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief.
A caller on North Cedar Street reported that credit card accounts were opened in his name.
Tuesday, May 3
A caller on North Avenue reported that someone tried to attempt to make an unauthorized purchase on his credit card.
Wednesday, May 4
A caller on Ackerman Street reported being harassed by an individual known to her.
A caller on Sargent Avenue reported being harassed by an individual while trying to conduct a sales transaction on social media.
Thursday, May 5
A caller on Jackson Street reported damage to her door from someone possibly kicking it.
Saturday, May 7
A caller on Ackerman Street reported damages to his rental unit caused by tenants.
After a traffic stop on Fishkill Avenue, Christopher M. Brennan, 31, of Cold Spring, was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, May 8
A caller on DeWindt Street reported damage to her car as a result of a hit and run accident.
A caller on East Willow Street reported two unknown individuals walking on to his property and opening his car door.
A caller on Howland Avenue reported that someone had rummaged through her car.
Monday, May 9
A caller on Eliza Street reported damage to her vehicle. Matter will be handled between parties.
Wednesday, May 11
A caller on East Willow Street reported an individual unknown to him was going through items on his front porch.
Tuesday, May 17
A caller reported a person unknown to her was harassing her.
Wednesday, May 18
A caller on Green Street reported missing car keys after she left them on a park bench. Keys located.
Saturday, May 21
A caller on Willow Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit and run.
A caller on North Brett Street reported damage to her vehicle as a result of a hit and run.
Monday, May 23
A caller on Ralph Street reported a bicycle stolen from her property. Bicycle recovered.
Tuesday, May 24
Lucien C. Houseknecht, 20, of Beacon, was charged with assault.
A caller on Hammond Plaza reported damage to her door.
Wednesday, May 25
A caller on Wilkes Street reported occupants of a vehicle shooting Orbeez [pellets].
Friday, May 27
A caller on Liberty Street reported a cable ripped from her home.
Saturday, May 28
A caller on East Main Street reported a missing purse containing an iPhone. Phone recovered.
A caller on James Street reported a bag taken from her vehicle. Bag returned.
Monday, May 30
A caller on Main Street reported being assaulted by an unknown individual while trying to enter an establishment.
Tuesday, May 31
A caller on Rombout Avenue reported damage to her fence.
A caller reported damage to his car as a result of a hit and run.