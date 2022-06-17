Barbara Scarola (1966-2022)

Barbara A. Scarola, 56, of Putnam Valley and formerly of Cold Spring, died on June 4 surrounded by family members.

She was born May 11, 1966, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Salvatore and Mary Scarola. Barbara was a graduate of SUNY Oneonta and Pace University, where she earned degrees in history and political science. She taught history and coached volleyball for more than 20 years at the Greenburgh-North Castle school district until she retired in 2021.

She had a love of the outdoors, she enjoyed kayaking, hiking, swimming and volleyball, and participated in Spartan races and was known to jump out of perfectly good airplanes.

She is survived by her siblings: Robert Scarola, Susan Misuraca (Tony) and Elizabeth Ricci (Michael). A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated June 11 at Our Lady of Loretto in Cold Spring.