Legislators Propose Warning Sign

Democrats want gun-safety message

The Democratic caucus of the Dutchess County Legislature on Monday (June 13) introduced a resolution that would require a warning sign to be posted anywhere a firearm can be purchased.

The sign would read: “Warning: Access to a firearm in the home significantly increases the risk of suicide, death during domestic violence disputes and the unintentional death of children, household members or others. If you or a loved one is experiencing distress and/or depression, call the [hotline] or visit [website].”

“This measure is smart and easy to implement across our county,” said the minority leader, Yvette Valdés Smith, whose district includes part of Beacon, in a statement.