Cold Spring Woman Injured in Crash

Collision occurred at Route 9 and Fishkill Road

A Cold Spring woman was injured on Tuesday afternoon (June 21) when she pulled out of a gas station in Philipstown into the path of a vehicle traveling north on Route 9, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

The 71-year-old driver, whom police did not identify, was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital by Philipstown EMS. She said that when the vehicle in front of her pulled into Route 9 opposite Fishkill Road, she assumed the intersection was clear and did not see the approaching northbound vehicle. Although there is a traffic signal at the intersection, there is not one facing the gas station.

The second driver, a 53-year-old Poughkeepsie woman, was transported by the Garrison Volunteer Ambulance Corp to Vassar Brothers Hospital.