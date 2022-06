Seeks comments on criteria for ‘disadvantaged’ communities

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a virtual public hearing on June 29 to receive feedback from Hudson Valley residents on its draft criteria to define what makes a community “disadvantaged.”

Beacon, which ranks higher than much of the state in flooding risk, diesel pollution, housing-cost burden, environmental remediation sites and how long it takes to reach a hospital, fits the proposed criteria.

See dec.ny.gov/press/125281.html. Public comments can be submitted until July 7 to [email protected].