The Week Ahead

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 25
Hudson Valley Taco Fest
BEACON
1 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | hvtacofest.com
Meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Mariachi music, a DJ and drinks will fill out the afternoon. Cost: $20 to $79
SAT 25
Community Day
BEACON
1 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor
263 Route 9D | hhft.org
The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will host this event with music by Hudson Lovell, art with Dani Locastro, free ice cream and family activities. There will also be information about the project.
SAT 25
NY Cider and Cheese Marketplace
GARRISON
1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Sample from more than 20 cider and cheesemakers and take self-guided tours of the historic mansion. Cost: $23 to $38
SUN 26
Say Their Names
BEACON
7 p.m. Polhill Park
Main and South | compassarts.org
A silent procession will begin at the corner of North Chestnut and Main streets and continue to the park. Suprina will lead the march with a sculpture of Themis, the blind Greek goddess of justice. Poet Gold and the Sounds of Heritage, a Newburgh choir, will perform “Say Their Names,” a work that honors Black, brown and poor people who have been killed by police.
FRI 1
Blood Drive
COLD SPRING
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | redcrossblood.org
Register to donate and address a nationwide shortage.
SAT 2
Support Ukraine Food Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
Pick up varenyky (pierogies), holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), borscht, kielbasa and sauerkraut and desserts at this fundraiser to send supplies to the besieged country.
SAT 2
Independence Day Celebration
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 25
Mason Bees
BREWSTER
11 a.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu
These gentle, nesting, native, wild bees are extraordinary pollinators and there are some easy ways to support them in your landscape. Cost: $15
SAT 25
Guided Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve
80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Mark Forlow, chair of the Putnam History Museum and author of a book about the Foundry, will lead this tour and discuss the site’s history. Register online. Cost: $10
TUES 27
The Indestructible Man
BEACON
7 p.m. St. Joachim’s School Hall
51 Leonard St. | 845-831-0514
beaconhistorical.org
David Rocco, co-author of The Indestructible Man, will discuss Navy plane crashes in 1935 and 1945 on Mount Beacon that killed eight servicemen, including Commodore Dixie Keifer. The program, organized by the Beacon Historical Society, will also be available via Zoom.
WED 29
Composting: An Ecological Perspective
MILLBROOK
7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest
Jane Lucas, an ecologist with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, will demonstrate how to compost and remove food waste from the garbage system.
FRI 1
Arnold’s Flight
GARRISON
11 a.m. Philipstown Rec Center
107 Glenclyffe | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
This moderate, one-mile Putnam History Museum hike will follow the path that Gen. Benedict Arnold used to escape after his plan to surrender West Point to the British was thwarted. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
VISUAL ART
SAT 25
Zoë Buckman/Vanessa German
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
In We Flew Over the Wild Winds of Wild Fires, the artists create a dialogue that reclaims their ancestral heritage. The artists will discuss their work at 4 p.m.
SAT 25
Summer Night
NEW WINDSOR
5:30 – 9 p.m. Storm King Art Center
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
This after-hours event will include new art, a performance by Vagabon and food from Pizza Vitale and Farmhouse Market. Cost: $55
SAT 2
Reflections of a Local Life
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Karen Gersch curated this exhibit of works by more than two dozen artists in all media that pays homage “to our roots and reveries.” Through July 24.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 25
Patti Murin
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
beaconperformingartscenter.org
Murin, a native of East Fishkill who played Princess Anna in Frozen, as well as other Broadway roles, will perform with Beacon Performing Arts Center students and alumni in a concert featuring familiar showtunes. Cost: $15 ($8 students/children)
SAT 25
Ghostbusters
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Upper Landing Park | walkway.org
Movies Under the Walkway returns with the 1984 film starring Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Bill Murray as parapsychologists who offer a ghost removal service in New York City. Registration required. Free
SAT 25
A League of Their Own
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer season with this 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall set during World War II when a group of women are scouted to step in for male baseball players. It stars Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks. Bring chairs, food and insect repellent. Free
FRI 1
The Princess Bride
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Watch the 1987 film starring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn outdoors on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40
SAT 2
Heroes, Monsters & Madmen
BEACON
3 & 4 p.m. Boats leave dock
bannermancastle.org
At this benefit for Bannerman Island, the Chef’s Consortium will prepare a five-course dinner and Craig Schulman will perform a concert of Broadway hits.
Cost: $165 ($155 members)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 25
Summer Reading Kick-Off
GARRISON
Noon. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Enjoy watery games to celebrate this summer’s Ocean of Possibilities. There will also be a water slide.
THURS 30
Magic and Illusion
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Magician and juggler Scott Jameson will perform a mind-bending set. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 25
Feel Good Music Series
PEEKSKILL
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Charles Point
facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill
A student band, string ensemble and dance performance will perform at 11 a.m., followed in the afternoon by Gillian Margot, Love Honey and Katy Maeve. Also SUN 26, when Marion Cowlings, Reencuentro Andino and the Blue Chips will perform. There will be food trucks on site. Free
SAT 25
Block Party
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band will perform classic rock, pop and rhythm and blues songs as part of the Music Under the Stars series.
SAT 25
Cortlandt String Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The quartet — violinist Andy Stein, cellist Leo Grinhauz and violists Rachel Evans and Sarah Adams — will perform a program of chamber music. Cost: $20
SAT 25
The Swan Becomes the Sun
NEWBURGH
7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave.
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall that includes works by Nielsen, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 25
Composers Concordance
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
For this third annual event, artists, composers and performers from Beacon and New York City will perform new works, including David Amram’s “Pull my Daisy Reimagined,” Faye-Ellen Silverman’s “Channeling Twain: Advice for Our Time,” Debra Kaye’s “Snow” and Gene Pritsker’s “The Meeting.” Cost: $20
SAT 25
Sloan Wainwright Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The songwriter and singer will perform music from her latest release, Red Maple Tree. Trae Sheehan will join her. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 26
Bohemian Trio
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Yosvany Terry (saxophone), Yves Dharamraj (cello) and Orlando Alonso (piano) will perform classical jazz and world music. Donations are welcome. Free
SUN 26
Grant Peeples
PUTNAM VALLEY
4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
Bassist Erik Alvar will join the folk performer and poet. Cost: $20
SUN 26
Brasiles Ensemble
BEACON
4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The octet will perform music from the medieval, Renaissance and baroque periods with a fashion show of period pieces. The singers will be accompanied by Richard Kolb (lute and theorbo), James Fitzwilliam (harpsichord and organ) and Holly Mentzer (recorder, viola da gamba). Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 26
Chris Trapper
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and storyteller will present an acoustic set. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 27
Duoscope
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Eric Person and Bob Meyer will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
WED 29
Horszowski Trio
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
lyramusic.org/festival-events
Jesse Mills (violin), Ole Akahoshi (cello) and Rieko Aizawa (piano) will perform as part of the Lyra Music Festival. The program will include Smetana, Bernstein and Mendelssohn. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Cost: $20 ($50 series)
THURS 30
Michael Franti & Spearhead
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The band will perform music from its latest release, Follow Your Heart. Arrested Development will open. Cost: $59 to $129
FRI 1
Last Minute Soulmates and Company
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Russ St. George, Carla Springer, Ann Byrne, Harry Lawrence, Rik Mercaldi and Paul Byrne will perform acoustic sets, followed by a full band performance with Mitch Florian. Cost: $15 ($20 door)
SAT 2
Freedom Concert
GARRISON
4 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, Mussorgsky, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Verdi with views of the West Point fireworks. Cost: $55 ($19 children; members $44/$15; free under age 4)
SAT 2
Chris Smither
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The blues and folk singer and songwriter will perform an acoustic set with guest Milton. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
CIVIC
SAT 25
Primary Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road
845-808-1300 | putnamboe.com
Also SUN 26.
SAT 25
Primary Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52
elections.dutchessny.gov
Also SUN 26.
TUES 28
Primary Election
GARRISON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Firehouse
1616 Route 9 | putnamboe.com
This location replaces the Continental Village clubhouse.
TUES 28
Primary Election
PHILIPSTOWN
6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
TUES 28
Primary Election
FISHKILL
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov