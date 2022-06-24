The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 25

Hudson Valley Taco Fest

BEACON

1 – 5:30 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | hvtacofest.com

Meat, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options will be available. Mariachi music, a DJ and drinks will fill out the afternoon. Cost: $20 to $79

SAT 25

Community Day

BEACON

1 – 4 p.m. Dutchess Manor

263 Route 9D | hhft.org

The Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail will host this event with music by Hudson Lovell, art with Dani Locastro, free ice cream and family activities. There will also be information about the project.

SAT 25

NY Cider and Cheese Marketplace

GARRISON

1 – 6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Sample from more than 20 cider and cheesemakers and take self-guided tours of the historic mansion. Cost: $23 to $38

SUN 26

Say Their Names

BEACON

7 p.m. Polhill Park

Main and South | compassarts.org

A silent procession will begin at the corner of North Chestnut and Main streets and continue to the park. Suprina will lead the march with a sculpture of Themis, the blind Greek goddess of justice. Poet Gold and the Sounds of Heritage, a Newburgh choir, will perform “Say Their Names,” a work that honors Black, brown and poor people who have been killed by police.

FRI 1

Blood Drive

COLD SPRING

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | redcrossblood.org

Register to donate and address a nationwide shortage.

SAT 2

Support Ukraine Food Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

Pick up varenyky (pierogies), holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), borscht, kielbasa and sauerkraut and desserts at this fundraiser to send supplies to the besieged country.

SAT 2

Independence Day Celebration

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 25

Mason Bees

BREWSTER

11 a.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | putnam.cce.cornell.edu

These gentle, nesting, native, wild bees are extraordinary pollinators and there are some easy ways to support them in your landscape. Cost: $15

SAT 25

Guided Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. West Point Foundry Preserve

80 Kemble Ave. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Mark Forlow, chair of the Putnam History Museum and author of a book about the Foundry, will lead this tour and discuss the site’s history. Register online. Cost: $10

TUES 27

The Indestructible Man

BEACON

7 p.m. St. Joachim’s School Hall

51 Leonard St. | 845-831-0514

beaconhistorical.org

David Rocco, co-author of The Indestructible Man, will discuss Navy plane crashes in 1935 and 1945 on Mount Beacon that killed eight servicemen, including Commodore Dixie Keifer. The program, organized by the Beacon Historical Society, will also be available via Zoom.

WED 29

Composting: An Ecological Perspective

MILLBROOK

7 p.m. Via Zoom | bit.ly/cary-forest

Jane Lucas, an ecologist with the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies, will demonstrate how to compost and remove food waste from the garbage system.

FRI 1

Arnold’s Flight

GARRISON

11 a.m. Philipstown Rec Center

107 Glenclyffe | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

This moderate, one-mile Putnam History Museum hike will follow the path that Gen. Benedict Arnold used to escape after his plan to surrender West Point to the British was thwarted. Cost: $10 ($8 members)







VISUAL ART

SAT 25

Zoë Buckman/Vanessa German

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

In We Flew Over the Wild Winds of Wild Fires, the artists create a dialogue that reclaims their ancestral heritage. The artists will discuss their work at 4 p.m.

SAT 25

Summer Night

NEW WINDSOR

5:30 – 9 p.m. Storm King Art Center

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

This after-hours event will include new art, a performance by Vagabon and food from Pizza Vitale and Farmhouse Market. Cost: $55

SAT 2

Reflections of a Local Life

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Karen Gersch curated this exhibit of works by more than two dozen artists in all media that pays homage “to our roots and reveries.” Through July 24.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 25

Patti Murin

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

beaconperformingartscenter.org

Murin, a native of East Fishkill who played Princess Anna in Frozen, as well as other Broadway roles, will perform with Beacon Performing Arts Center students and alumni in a concert featuring familiar showtunes. Cost: $15 ($8 students/children)

SAT 25

Ghostbusters

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Upper Landing Park | walkway.org

Movies Under the Walkway returns with the 1984 film starring Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Harold Ramis and Bill Murray as parapsychologists who offer a ghost removal service in New York City. Registration required. Free

SAT 25

A League of Their Own

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society kicks off its summer season with this 1992 film directed by Penny Marshall set during World War II when a group of women are scouted to step in for male baseball players. It stars Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks. Bring chairs, food and insect repellent. Free

FRI 1

The Princess Bride

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Watch the 1987 film starring Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn outdoors on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40

SAT 2

Heroes, Monsters & Madmen

BEACON

3 & 4 p.m. Boats leave dock

bannermancastle.org

At this benefit for Bannerman Island, the Chef’s Consortium will prepare a five-course dinner and Craig Schulman will perform a concert of Broadway hits.

Cost: $165 ($155 members)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 25

Summer Reading Kick-Off

GARRISON

Noon. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Enjoy watery games to celebrate this summer’s Ocean of Possibilities. There will also be a water slide.

THURS 30

Magic and Illusion

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Magician and juggler Scott Jameson will perform a mind-bending set. Registration required.







MUSIC

SAT 25

Feel Good Music Series

PEEKSKILL

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Charles Point

facebook.com/feelgoodmusicpeekskill

A student band, string ensemble and dance performance will perform at 11 a.m., followed in the afternoon by Gillian Margot, Love Honey and Katy Maeve. Also SUN 26, when Marion Cowlings, Reencuentro Andino and the Blue Chips will perform. There will be food trucks on site. Free

SAT 25

Block Party

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band will perform classic rock, pop and rhythm and blues songs as part of the Music Under the Stars series.







SAT 25

Cortlandt String Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The quartet — violinist Andy Stein, cellist Leo Grinhauz and violists Rachel Evans and Sarah Adams — will perform a program of chamber music. Cost: $20

SAT 25

The Swan Becomes the Sun

NEWBURGH

7:30 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave.

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall that includes works by Nielsen, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 25

Composers Concordance

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

For this third annual event, artists, composers and performers from Beacon and New York City will perform new works, including David Amram’s “Pull my Daisy Reimagined,” Faye-Ellen Silverman’s “Channeling Twain: Advice for Our Time,” Debra Kaye’s “Snow” and Gene Pritsker’s “The Meeting.” Cost: $20

SAT 25

Sloan Wainwright Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The songwriter and singer will perform music from her latest release, Red Maple Tree. Trae Sheehan will join her. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 26

Bohemian Trio

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Yosvany Terry (saxophone), Yves Dharamraj (cello) and Orlando Alonso (piano) will perform classical jazz and world music. Donations are welcome. Free

SUN 26

Grant Peeples

PUTNAM VALLEY

4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

Bassist Erik Alvar will join the folk performer and poet. Cost: $20

SUN 26

Brasiles Ensemble

BEACON

4:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The octet will perform music from the medieval, Renaissance and baroque periods with a fashion show of period pieces. The singers will be accompanied by Richard Kolb (lute and theorbo), James Fitzwilliam (harpsichord and organ) and Holly Mentzer (recorder, viola da gamba). Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 26

Chris Trapper

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and storyteller will present an acoustic set. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 27

Duoscope

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Eric Person and Bob Meyer will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

WED 29

Horszowski Trio

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

lyramusic.org/festival-events

Jesse Mills (violin), Ole Akahoshi (cello) and Rieko Aizawa (piano) will perform as part of the Lyra Music Festival. The program will include Smetana, Bernstein and Mendelssohn. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Cost: $20 ($50 series)

THURS 30

Michael Franti & Spearhead

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The band will perform music from its latest release, Follow Your Heart. Arrested Development will open. Cost: $59 to $129







FRI 1

Last Minute Soulmates and Company

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Russ St. George, Carla Springer, Ann Byrne, Harry Lawrence, Rik Mercaldi and Paul Byrne will perform acoustic sets, followed by a full band performance with Mitch Florian. Cost: $15 ($20 door)

SAT 2

Freedom Concert

GARRISON

4 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, Mussorgsky, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Verdi with views of the West Point fireworks. Cost: $55 ($19 children; members $44/$15; free under age 4)

SAT 2

Chris Smither

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The blues and folk singer and songwriter will perform an acoustic set with guest Milton. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

CIVIC

SAT 25

Primary Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road

845-808-1300 | putnamboe.com

Also SUN 26.

SAT 25

Primary Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Town Hall | 807 Route 52

elections.dutchessny.gov

Also SUN 26.

TUES 28

Primary Election

GARRISON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Firehouse

1616 Route 9 | putnamboe.com

This location replaces the Continental Village clubhouse.

TUES 28

Primary Election

PHILIPSTOWN

6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

TUES 28

Primary Election

FISHKILL

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov