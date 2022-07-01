The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
JULY 4 EVENTS
SAT 2
Independence Day Celebration
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free
SUN 3
Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Memorial Park
Robert Cahill Drive
beaconny.gov/index.php/departments/parks-recreation
The Beacon Recreation Center will host fireworks in the park. Bring a chair. Parking is limited. Donations welcome. Free
SUN 3
Fireworks
Peekskill
Sunset. Riverfront Green
cityofpeekskill.com
Enjoy the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks display at its waterfront park.
MON 4
Mekeel’s Independence Day Celebration
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Mekeel’s Corners Chapel
321 NY 301
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The Putnam History Museum will continue the tradition with a program of patriotic music and readings of passages from the founding documents.
MON 4
Grand Celebration
NEWBURGH
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 84 Liberty St.
Washington’s Headquarters
facebook.com/WashingtonsHeadquarters
Make a pinwheel and learn about the grand opening of the site on July 4, 1850. Cost: $7 ($5 seniors and students; ages 12 and under are free)
MON 4
4th of July Fireworks
POUGHKEEPSIE
6:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Celebrate Independence Day with festive fireworks over the Hudson River. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, veterans and members; ages 10 and under free)
MON 4
Gentleman of Soul
PEEKSKILL
7 – 9 p.m. Riverfront Green
cityofpeekskill.com
Bring a chair and enjoy music on the Hudson River.
MON 4
Reading of the Declaration of Independence
BEACON
11 a.m. City Hall
There will be refreshments and a gumball-guessing contest for kids.
COMMUNITY
SAT 2
Support Ukraine Food Sale
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
Pick up varenyky (pierogies), holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), borscht, kielbasa and sauerkraut and desserts at this fundraiser to send supplies to the besieged country.
SAT 9
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Work by dozens of artisans and craftspeople will be available, as well as food. Some proceeds support the church’s work.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 2
Heroes, Monsters & Madmen
BEACON
3 & 4 p.m. Bannerman Island
bannermancastle.org
At this benefit for Bannerman, the Chef’s Consortium will prepare a five-course dinner and Craig Schulman will perform a concert of Broadway hits.
Cost: $165 ($155 members)
FRI 8
Native Gardens
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
In this comedy by Karen Zacarias, a difference over a weed and a flower will escalate a neighbor’s feud. Also SUN 9. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military and children under 12)
SAT 9
Sing 2
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
Upper Landing Park
dutchessny.gov/parksmovies
Movies Under the Walkway will show the 2021 animated sequel, with Buster Moon and his talented performers trying to get a show in Redshore City by luring Clay Calloway, who has not performed in 15 years, back to the stage. Kids are encouraged to come in costume. Registration requested. Free
SAT 9
Artichoke Storytelling Series
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
artichokeshow.com
The storytellers in the monthly series will include Carla Katz, Kate Greathead, Tracey Starin, Adam Wade, Mark Pagán and Christopher Moncayo-Torres.
SAT 9
A Letter to Three Wives
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1949 film about a woman who sends a letter telling three best friends that she is running away with one of their husbands. Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell and Ann Sothern star. Donations welcome. Bring a chair and bug repellent.
SUN 10
Pocket Moxie, A Happenstance Vaudeville
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Five performers will present classic vaudevillian acts, including ventriloquism, vignettes, singing and physical feats of magic. Cost: $15 (ages 12 and under are free)
SUN 10
B. Fulton Jennes
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jennes will read from her most recent chapbook, Blinded Birds, and a poetry open mic will follow.
SUN 10
American Healer
PEEKSKILL
4 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The documentary will cover how to reverse Type 2 diabetes. Cost: $15, $25 and $35
MUSIC
SAT 2
Freedom Concert
GARRISON
4 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, Mussorgsky, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Verdi, with views of the West Point fireworks. Cost: $55 ($19 children; members $44/$15; free under age 4)
SAT 2
Chris Smither
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The blues and folk singer and songwriter will perform an acoustic set with guest Milton. Cost: $35 ($40 door)
MON 4
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The Hannah Marks Trio will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
WED 6
Lyra Music Festival
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Violinist Kristin Lee, cellist Estelle Choi and pianist Henry Kramer will perform a program that will include Debussy’s Violin Sonata, Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat Major, D. 898, and Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19. Cost: $20
FRI 8
Sean McCann
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
Known as the Shantyman, the Canadian folk-rock singer will perform his solo show, which features stories about mental health and the role of music as medicine. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 9
Lyra Young Artist Gala Concert
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
After two weeks of intensive training and rehearsal, the young musicians will perform works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Schumann and Shostakovich. Cost: $15
SAT 9
Chamber Music Concert
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sarah Geller, violin, and Eva Gerard, viola, will perform 18th-to-20th-century compositions, including works by Milhaud, Handel, Halvorsen and Mozart. The rain date will be SAT 16. Registration is requested but not required.
SAT 9
House of Hamill
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The band will perform traditional Irish folk music, including ballads, jigs and reels. Cost: $20
SAT 9
Southern Dutchess Concert Band
PATTERSON
6 p.m. Patterson Recreation Center
Front St.
facebook.com/southerndutchessconcertband
The annual All-American concert will include patriotic songs, Broadway hits and music by American composers Gershwin and Copland. Free
SAT 9
Big Eyed Phish
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St.
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The 7-piece tribute band will perform Dave Matthews’ songs. Cost: $22.50 to $35
SAT 9
Crush
BEACON
8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.
districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music
The cover band will perform hits from the 1980s.
SUN 10
Django Festival All-Stars
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | 845-855-1300
townecrier.com
The musicians pay tribute to the music of Django Reinhardt and will perform songs from the 1920s to the 1950s. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
CIVIC
TUES 5
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
TUES 5
School Board
Cold Spring
7 p.m. Auditorium
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 5
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
WED 6
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
THURS 7
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com
VISUAL ART
SAT 2
Reflections of a Local Life
BEACON
1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Karen Gersh curated this exhibit that pays homage to “our roots and reveries” with works by more than two dozen artists. Through July 24.
SAT 9
Alyssa Follansbee | Group Show | Carole Kunstadt
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | 845-440-7584
baugallery.org
Folllansbee’s exhibition, Can I Have a Minute, will include photos, paintings and a series on sleeping babies. Work by more than 20 member artists will be on view in Gallery 2. Kunstadt’s exhibit, Interludes, will include 19th-century music manuscripts she has woven, layered and sewn. Through Aug. 7.
SAT 9
Judy Singer and Judy Thomas
NEWBURGH
6 – 8 p.m.
Holland Tunnel Newburgh Gallery
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
In Dynamic Duo, the artists will exhibit work that creates a dialogue about color, form, line and meaning from their different generational perspectives. Through July 24.