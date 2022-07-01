The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

JULY 4 EVENTS

SAT 2

Independence Day Celebration

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. Free

SUN 3

Fireworks & Independence Day Celebration

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Memorial Park

Robert Cahill Drive

beaconny.gov/index.php/departments/parks-recreation

The Beacon Recreation Center will host fireworks in the park. Bring a chair. Parking is limited. Donations welcome. Free

SUN 3

Fireworks

Peekskill

Sunset. Riverfront Green

cityofpeekskill.com

Enjoy the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks display at its waterfront park.

MON 4

Mekeel’s Independence Day Celebration

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Mekeel’s Corners Chapel

321 NY 301

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The Putnam History Museum will continue the tradition with a program of patriotic music and readings of passages from the founding documents.

MON 4

Grand Celebration

NEWBURGH

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 84 Liberty St.

Washington’s Headquarters

facebook.com/WashingtonsHeadquarters

Make a pinwheel and learn about the grand opening of the site on July 4, 1850. Cost: $7 ($5 seniors and students; ages 12 and under are free)

MON 4

4th of July Fireworks

POUGHKEEPSIE

6:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Celebrate Independence Day with festive fireworks over the Hudson River. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, veterans and members; ages 10 and under free)

MON 4

Gentleman of Soul

PEEKSKILL

7 – 9 p.m. Riverfront Green

cityofpeekskill.com

Bring a chair and enjoy music on the Hudson River.

MON 4

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

BEACON

11 a.m. City Hall

There will be refreshments and a gumball-guessing contest for kids.

COMMUNITY

SAT 2

Support Ukraine Food Sale

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

Pick up varenyky (pierogies), holubtsi (stuffed cabbage), borscht, kielbasa and sauerkraut and desserts at this fundraiser to send supplies to the besieged country.

SAT 9

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Work by dozens of artisans and craftspeople will be available, as well as food. Some proceeds support the church’s work.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 2

Heroes, Monsters & Madmen

BEACON

3 & 4 p.m. Bannerman Island

bannermancastle.org

At this benefit for Bannerman, the Chef’s Consortium will prepare a five-course dinner and Craig Schulman will perform a concert of Broadway hits.

Cost: $165 ($155 members)

FRI 8

Native Gardens

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

In this comedy by Karen Zacarias, a difference over a weed and a flower will escalate a neighbor’s feud. Also SUN 9. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military and children under 12)

SAT 9

Sing 2

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

Upper Landing Park

dutchessny.gov/parksmovies

Movies Under the Walkway will show the 2021 animated sequel, with Buster Moon and his talented performers trying to get a show in Redshore City by luring Clay Calloway, who has not performed in 15 years, back to the stage. Kids are encouraged to come in costume. Registration requested. Free





SAT 9

Artichoke Storytelling Series

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

artichokeshow.com

The storytellers in the monthly series will include Carla Katz, Kate Greathead, Tracey Starin, Adam Wade, Mark Pagán and Christopher Moncayo-Torres.

SAT 9

A Letter to Three Wives

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1949 film about a woman who sends a letter telling three best friends that she is running away with one of their husbands. Jeanne Crain, Linda Darnell and Ann Sothern star. Donations welcome. Bring a chair and bug repellent.





SUN 10

Pocket Moxie, A Happenstance Vaudeville

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Five performers will present classic vaudevillian acts, including ventriloquism, vignettes, singing and physical feats of magic. Cost: $15 (ages 12 and under are free)

SUN 10

B. Fulton Jennes

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jennes will read from her most recent chapbook, Blinded Birds, and a poetry open mic will follow.

SUN 10

American Healer

PEEKSKILL

4 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The documentary will cover how to reverse Type 2 diabetes. Cost: $15, $25 and $35

MUSIC

SAT 2

Freedom Concert

GARRISON

4 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform works by Beethoven, Mozart, Mussorgsky, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Verdi, with views of the West Point fireworks. Cost: $55 ($19 children; members $44/$15; free under age 4)

SAT 2

Chris Smither

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The blues and folk singer and songwriter will perform an acoustic set with guest Milton. Cost: $35 ($40 door)

MON 4

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The Hannah Marks Trio will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

WED 6

Lyra Music Festival

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Violinist Kristin Lee, cellist Estelle Choi and pianist Henry Kramer will perform a program that will include Debussy’s Violin Sonata, Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat Major, D. 898, and Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19. Cost: $20

FRI 8

Sean McCann

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

Known as the Shantyman, the Canadian folk-rock singer will perform his solo show, which features stories about mental health and the role of music as medicine. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





SAT 9

Lyra Young Artist Gala Concert

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

After two weeks of intensive training and rehearsal, the young musicians will perform works by Beethoven, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Schumann and Shostakovich. Cost: $15

SAT 9

Chamber Music Concert

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sarah Geller, violin, and Eva Gerard, viola, will perform 18th-to-20th-century compositions, including works by Milhaud, Handel, Halvorsen and Mozart. The rain date will be SAT 16. Registration is requested but not required.





SAT 9

House of Hamill

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The band will perform traditional Irish folk music, including ballads, jigs and reels. Cost: $20

SAT 9

Southern Dutchess Concert Band

PATTERSON

6 p.m. Patterson Recreation Center

Front St.

facebook.com/southerndutchessconcertband

The annual All-American concert will include patriotic songs, Broadway hits and music by American composers Gershwin and Copland. Free

SAT 9

Big Eyed Phish

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St.

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The 7-piece tribute band will perform Dave Matthews’ songs. Cost: $22.50 to $35

SAT 9

Crush

BEACON

8 p.m. District Social | 511 Fishkill Ave.

districtsocial.com/beacon-live-music

The cover band will perform hits from the 1980s.

SUN 10

Django Festival All-Stars

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | 845-855-1300

townecrier.com

The musicians pay tribute to the music of Django Reinhardt and will perform songs from the 1920s to the 1950s. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

CIVIC



TUES 5

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

TUES 5

School Board

Cold Spring

7 p.m. Auditorium

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 5

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

WED 6

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

THURS 7

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com

VISUAL ART

SAT 2

Reflections of a Local Life

BEACON

1 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Karen Gersh curated this exhibit that pays homage to “our roots and reveries” with works by more than two dozen artists. Through July 24.

SAT 9

Alyssa Follansbee | Group Show | Carole Kunstadt

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | 845-440-7584

baugallery.org

Folllansbee’s exhibition, Can I Have a Minute, will include photos, paintings and a series on sleeping babies. Work by more than 20 member artists will be on view in Gallery 2. Kunstadt’s exhibit, Interludes, will include 19th-century music manuscripts she has woven, layered and sewn. Through Aug. 7.

SAT 9

Judy Singer and Judy Thomas

NEWBURGH

6 – 8 p.m.

Holland Tunnel Newburgh Gallery

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

In Dynamic Duo, the artists will exhibit work that creates a dialogue about color, form, line and meaning from their different generational perspectives. Through July 24.

