Beacon Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Connection With Shooting

Victim, also 17, was wounded in June incident

Beacon police on Friday (July 8) announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male in connection with the June 18 shooting of another 17-year-old, also a male.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. on June 18 to simultaneous calls of shots fired in the Davies South Terrace apartment complex and a gunshot victim at the Bridge Inn boarding house on Route 9D. The police located the victim, who they said was seriously wounded in the torso.

The police withheld the name of the teen who was arrested due to his age. He was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; and first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony. The suspect was arraigned in Dutchess County Court and taken to a secure juvenile detention facility to be held without bail.