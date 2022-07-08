Garrison Art Center  Hires New Director

Graham had served as interim since January

Catherine Graham is taking over as the Garrison Art Center’s new executive director, the organization announced on Wednesday (July 6).

The center’s interim executive director since January, Graham is a Hudson Valley native who earned a bachelor’s in fine arts and art history from the School of Visual Arts and a master’s in art education from CUNY Lehman College. She has also served as GAC’s office, events and programs manager.

“I feel so fortunate to support the Garrison Art Center as it works to increase its powerful impact on the community and help drive its mission to make art accessible to all through education, exhibitions and community programming,” she said.