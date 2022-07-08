Haldane Students Get Literary

The clouds like boats sailed across the sky With size unseen they marched forward An eternal march around the world

Until that day that all man dreads

When the sun so red and brilliant

Turned to a hue of hellish pink

And as mankind gazes forth

And all look to the sky with terror in there eye The clouds stop moving

And disappear

And thus a horror grasps all

And fear strikes fast upon the hearts

The final thoughts of people

Like the first thought of all when born Was fear an unknown, and all faded away

By Ezra Beato