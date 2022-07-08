Sgt. Bryan Faison (1986-2022)

Sgt. Bryan Micheal Faison, 36, of the U.S. Army, a lifelong Beacon resident, died suddenly on June 17 in the country of Brunei while serving on active duty.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on Jan. 19, 1986, son of Sandra (South) Faison and Micheal Faison. Bryan was a graduate of Beacon High School (class of 2004) and earned a degree in applied sciences at Hudson Valley Community College.

Bryan enlisted in the Army on March 24, 2014, and proudly served up until his passing. For his service, the Army awarded him with the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters (ARCOMM with 2-OLC), Army Achievement Medal (AAM) and the Army Good Conduct Medal with two knots (AGCM 2nd award).

Aside from serving his country, Bryan had a passion for photography. He loved football and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He also enjoyed hiking and baseball, and loved being at the beach with his wife and children.

On March 20, 2014, he married his beloved Dalissa Muñoz Faison. Along with his wife, Bryan is survived by his children, two daughters and son whom he cherished: Nalani, Aleia and Kainoa.

Bryan is also survived by his mother, Sandra Faison; his father, Micheal Faison; brother, Nakia Mima and sister-in-law Nicole Mima; his sister, Dana-Sky Jevtic and brother-in-law Ned Jevtic; and his nieces and nephews, Jaden, Cortez, Nyssa-Sky and Marko.

His family and friends will gather on July 16, from 10 a.m. to 11a.m., at the Salem Tabernacle Church in Beacon, where a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 11 a.m., followed by interment and full military honors at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.