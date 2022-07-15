Around Town (Photos)

MUSIC NOTES — The Beacon school district last month received a donation of $3,000 worth of instruments from Music for Humanity (musicforhumanity.org), a nonprofit based in Chester. Barry Adelman (center), its co-founder, is shown with James Walton, the high school band director, and Susan Wright, the chorus director.

ANIMAL RESCUE — Christopher Evers, who rescues abused and neglected exotic species, visited the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison on July 6 with an anaconda, a large rabbit, African turtles and a cairn. He asked participants to imagine the world from the animals’ perspective. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

ESSAY WINNERS — Each year, the Southern Dutchess Coalition and the Beacon Sloop Club celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an essay contest. The 2022 winners include second-grader Nicholas Ferris (right), shown with his friend, Gavin Berry. The other winners were (back) Zyaire West and Landon Soltish, (center) Andrew Caporale, Manasvi Gupta and Weston Hetrick, with Nicholas (front), contest coordinators, teachers and parents. (Photos provided)

NEW OFFICER — Beacon’s newest police officer is Nicholas Anzovino (center), a recent graduate of the Ulster County Law Enforcement Academy. He is shown with Lt. Tom Figlia and Chief Sands Frost. (Photo provided)