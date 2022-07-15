The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 16
Country Fest and 4-H Showcase
CARMEL
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park
20 Gipsy Trail Road
putnam.cce.cornell.edu
4-H youth will showcase their projects and animals, and there will be games, artisan vendors, food trucks and a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band ($29). Also SUN 17. Cost: Free
SAT 16
Brews With Views
COLD SPRING
1 – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park | 61 Fair St.
events.beerfests.com/e/brews-with-views
Along with samples from 50 New York breweries, enjoy food, music, games and artisan vendors. Cost: $65 ($75 door, $105 VIP includes lunch)
WED 20
Women’s Networking Event
POUGHKEEPSIE
5:30 p.m. Locust Grove Estate
2683 South Road | 845-229-0106
State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, will host this annual event with Alyssa Carrion of Mental Health America of Dutchess County and Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore. RSVP by phone or email [email protected] Also available via Zoom. Free
THURS 21
Plant Swap
BEACON
2 – 6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org
Bring a labeled plant — vegetables, flowers, succulents and houseplants are welcome — and leave with a new one.
SAT 23
Pet Rabies Vaccination Clinic
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge
2880 Route 9 | 845-808-1390
putnamcountyny.com/health
The Putnam County Department of Health will vaccinate leashed dogs and cats and ferrets in carriers at this free clinic. Bring proof of prior vaccination and residency.
SAT 23
Community Day
GARRISON
Noon – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The outdoor festivities will include a climbing wall, music performances, storyteller Jonathan Kruk, square dancing and free hot dogs and ice cream.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 16
Matt and Tara’s Sing-a-Long
GARRISON
11:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Matt Sherwin and Tara Bahna-James will perform. Registration required.
MON 18
Sun Catcher Art
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to fifth grade are invited to make a summer-themed craft. Registration required.
TUES 19
Beach in a Box Program
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Sara Mayes will discuss seashells and other treasures that you would find on a beach, followed by a craft. Best for students in grades 1 to 5. Registration required.
WED 20
Dive Into Books: A Magic Show
BEACON
3 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | beaconlibrary.org
The Howland Public Library will host this program of tricks, illusions and storytelling for children ages 4 and older.
WED 20
College Essay Workshop
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Eric Tipler, a college essay coach, will discuss what admissions staff are looking for and how to craft a personal story.
THURS 21
Decorate a Journal
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 will use markers to personalize journals. Registration required.
FRI 22
Comics Journalism
BEACON
12:30 – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Deb Lucke, a graphic novelist and The Current’s investigative cartoonist, will lead workshops for students in grades 6 to 12 to create comic books about Beacon businesses.
STAGE & SCREEN
SUN 17
The Leatherman: An American Vagabond
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Jon Scott Bennett will screen his documentary about a mysterious man who dressed in leather and traveled the roads of New York and Connecticut from 1857 to 1889, rarely speaking and returning to each town every 35 days.
SUN 17
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also SUN 17, THURS 21, SAT 23. Cost: $10 to $95
MON 18
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also WED 20, FRI 22, SUN 24. Cost: $10 to $95
THURS 21
The Sound of Music
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Young actors will perform the classic musical under the direction of Elaine Llewellyn, Percy Parker and Oliver Petkus. Also FRI 22, SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $12
THURS 21
Scotland Road
BEACON
6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The thriller by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, performed on Bannerman Island, will unravel the story of a woman rescued at sea at the end of the 20th century who claims to be a Titanic survivor. Also FRI 22, SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $65
SAT 23
Do the Right Thing
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1989 Spike Lee film starring Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello about what happens on a hot summer day when hate and bigotry turn into violence.
VISUAL ART
SAT 16
Midsummer Evenings
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St.
845-231-0811 | diaart.org
The cafe will serve wine and food during the museum’s extended hours. Also SAT 23. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, 5 and younger free)
SUN 17
Princess Wow’s Smile Revolution
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Holland Tunnel | 46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
This “musical hat happening” will feature Mindy Frandkin (aka Princess Wow) and Roland Moussa. Cost: $10 donation
FRI 22
Beacon Open Studios
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. The Landmark | 139 Main St.
beaconopenstudios.com
This reception will open the annual studio tour and gallery shows, which takes place SAT 23 and SUN 24. The River Valley Guild Market at 4 Hanna Lane will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on both days, and a musical showcase is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. on SAT 23 at Reserva Wine Bar, 173 Main St. The website has a list of participating studios and a map. Free
FRI 22
Upstate Art Weekend
HUDSON VALLEY
Various locations
upstateartweekend.org
More than 145 galleries, artist studios, arts organizations and projects will participate in this annual event across eight counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. Also SAT 23, SUN 24.
TALKS AND TOURS
WED 20
What’s Your Story?
BEACON
1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Brent Sverdloff will offer tips on how to creatively share details about yourself and make an impression.
WED 20
Justin Winters
GARRISON
2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
The co-founder and director of One Earth will discuss coexisting with nature with Jonathan Rose of the Garrison Institute as part of its Pathways to Planetary Health series.
FRI 22
What to Know About Online Privacy and Your Data
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn how to protect you personal information online.
MUSIC
SAT 16
Death Cab For Cutie
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The band will perform selections from its upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, and other favorites. Illuminati Hotties opens. Cost: $55 to $99
SAT 16
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The flute, harp and French horn trio will perform a program that will include works by Barboteu, Koetsier, Bresgen and Bacos. Watch in person or online.
SAT 16
West Point Band
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
845-938-2617 | westpointband.com
The West Point Alumni Glee Club will join the Army’s oldest musical organization for a concert of American hits.
SAT 16
The Prezence
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform fan favorites. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 16
Bobby Edge
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The singer and songwriter will be joined by Grassy Sound.
SUN 17
Elizabeth Wolff
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The pianist’s program will include works by Barber and Schubert. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Donations appreciated. Free
MON 18
Howard Britz Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The trio will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 22
Vance Gilbert
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The acoustic folk singer and songwriter will be joined by Lauren West.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 23
Sultans of Swing
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual summer pops concert at Aquinas Hall with music made famous by Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)
SAT 23
Trove
GARRISON
5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D
845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org
Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will present an immersive sonic performance designed for the Quarry Pool and the surrounding landscape. Cost: $40 ($35 members)
SAT 23
Stampin’ Our Feet with Pete
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org
Join a sing-a-long led by David and Jacob Bernz, Thom Joyce and the Beacon Sloop Club to celebrate the release of the Pete Seeger Music Icons series postage stamp.
SAT 23
Open Book
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Singer-songwriters Michele and Rick Gedney will perform selections from their four albums in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20
SAT 23
Forrest Gump
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com
Local musicians, including Annalyse & Ryan, Brad Hubbard, Cary Brown, the Costellos, Dan Hickey, Daria Grace, Dimitri Archip, Drew Murtaugh, Jaana Narsipur, Jonathan Frith, Matt Dickey, Peter Sparacino, Stephen Clair, Tristen Napoli and the Whispering Tree will perform music from the film during the first in the Summer Night Soundtracks series. Cost: $30 to $50 (ages 12 and younger free)
SAT 23
Alex and Bobby Yaps
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The singer and her accompanist will perform witty songs with a timeless edge. Free
SAT 23
Trout Fishing in America
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet will perform music from their 25th album, Safe House. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 23
Stephen Clair and the Royal Peep
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The Beacon musician will be joined by Nate Allen and Aaron Latos.
CIVIC
MON 18
Ward 2 Office Hours
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | beaconny.gov
City Council Member Justice McCray will be available to meet with community members.
MON 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
WED 20
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov