The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 16

Country Fest and 4-H Showcase

CARMEL

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Memorial Park

20 Gipsy Trail Road

putnam.cce.cornell.edu

4-H youth will showcase their projects and animals, and there will be games, artisan vendors, food trucks and a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band ($29). Also SUN 17. Cost: Free

SAT 16

Brews With Views

COLD SPRING

1 – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park | 61 Fair St.

events.beerfests.com/e/brews-with-views

Along with samples from 50 New York breweries, enjoy food, music, games and artisan vendors. Cost: $65 ($75 door, $105 VIP includes lunch)

WED 20

Women’s Networking Event

POUGHKEEPSIE

5:30 p.m. Locust Grove Estate

2683 South Road | 845-229-0106

State Sen. Sue Serino, whose district includes the Highlands, will host this annual event with Alyssa Carrion of Mental Health America of Dutchess County and Undersheriff Jacqueline Salvatore. RSVP by phone or email [email protected] Also available via Zoom. Free

THURS 21

Plant Swap

BEACON

2 – 6:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconlibrary.org

Bring a labeled plant — vegetables, flowers, succulents and houseplants are welcome — and leave with a new one.

SAT 23

Pet Rabies Vaccination Clinic

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – Noon. Hubbard Lodge

2880 Route 9 | 845-808-1390

putnamcountyny.com/health

The Putnam County Department of Health will vaccinate leashed dogs and cats and ferrets in carriers at this free clinic. Bring proof of prior vaccination and residency.

SAT 23

Community Day

GARRISON

Noon – 3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The outdoor festivities will include a climbing wall, music performances, storyteller Jonathan Kruk, square dancing and free hot dogs and ice cream.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 16

Matt and Tara’s Sing-a-Long

GARRISON

11:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Matt Sherwin and Tara Bahna-James will perform. Registration required.

MON 18

Sun Catcher Art

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to fifth grade are invited to make a summer-themed craft. Registration required.

TUES 19

Beach in a Box Program

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Sara Mayes will discuss seashells and other treasures that you would find on a beach, followed by a craft. Best for students in grades 1 to 5. Registration required.

WED 20

Dive Into Books: A Magic Show

BEACON

3 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | beaconlibrary.org

The Howland Public Library will host this program of tricks, illusions and storytelling for children ages 4 and older.

WED 20

College Essay Workshop

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Eric Tipler, a college essay coach, will discuss what admissions staff are looking for and how to craft a personal story.

THURS 21

Decorate a Journal

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 will use markers to personalize journals. Registration required.

FRI 22

Comics Journalism

BEACON

12:30 – 2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Deb Lucke, a graphic novelist and The Current’s investigative cartoonist, will lead workshops for students in grades 6 to 12 to create comic books about Beacon businesses.



STAGE & SCREEN

SUN 17

The Leatherman: An American Vagabond

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Jon Scott Bennett will screen his documentary about a mysterious man who dressed in leather and traveled the roads of New York and Connecticut from 1857 to 1889, rarely speaking and returning to each town every 35 days.



SUN 17

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also SUN 17, THURS 21, SAT 23. Cost: $10 to $95

MON 18

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also WED 20, FRI 22, SUN 24. Cost: $10 to $95

THURS 21

The Sound of Music

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Young actors will perform the classic musical under the direction of Elaine Llewellyn, Percy Parker and Oliver Petkus. Also FRI 22, SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $12

THURS 21

Scotland Road

BEACON

6 & 7 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The thriller by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher, performed on Bannerman Island, will unravel the story of a woman rescued at sea at the end of the 20th century who claims to be a Titanic survivor. Also FRI 22, SAT 23, SUN 24. Cost: $65

SAT 23

Do the Right Thing

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1989 Spike Lee film starring Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Danny Aiello about what happens on a hot summer day when hate and bigotry turn into violence.

VISUAL ART

SAT 16

Midsummer Evenings

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St.

845-231-0811 | diaart.org

The cafe will serve wine and food during the museum’s extended hours. Also SAT 23. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, visitors with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, 5 and younger free)

SUN 17

Princess Wow’s Smile Revolution

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Holland Tunnel | 46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

This “musical hat happening” will feature Mindy Frandkin (aka Princess Wow) and Roland Moussa. Cost: $10 donation

FRI 22

Beacon Open Studios

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. The Landmark | 139 Main St.

beaconopenstudios.com

This reception will open the annual studio tour and gallery shows, which takes place SAT 23 and SUN 24. The River Valley Guild Market at 4 Hanna Lane will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on both days, and a musical showcase is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. on SAT 23 at Reserva Wine Bar, 173 Main St. The website has a list of participating studios and a map. Free

FRI 22

Upstate Art Weekend

HUDSON VALLEY

Various locations

upstateartweekend.org

More than 145 galleries, artist studios, arts organizations and projects will participate in this annual event across eight counties, including Putnam and Dutchess. Also SAT 23, SUN 24.

TALKS AND TOURS

WED 20

What’s Your Story?

BEACON

1:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Brent Sverdloff will offer tips on how to creatively share details about yourself and make an impression.

WED 20

Justin Winters

GARRISON

2 p.m. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

The co-founder and director of One Earth will discuss coexisting with nature with Jonathan Rose of the Garrison Institute as part of its Pathways to Planetary Health series.

FRI 22

What to Know About Online Privacy and Your Data

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn how to protect you personal information online.

MUSIC

SAT 16

Death Cab For Cutie

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The band will perform selections from its upcoming album, Asphalt Meadows, and other favorites. Illuminati Hotties opens. Cost: $55 to $99





SAT 16

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The flute, harp and French horn trio will perform a program that will include works by Barboteu, Koetsier, Bresgen and Bacos. Watch in person or online.

SAT 16

West Point Band

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

845-938-2617 | westpointband.com

The West Point Alumni Glee Club will join the Army’s oldest musical organization for a concert of American hits.

SAT 16

The Prezence

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform fan favorites. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 16

Bobby Edge

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The singer and songwriter will be joined by Grassy Sound.

SUN 17

Elizabeth Wolff

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The pianist’s program will include works by Barber and Schubert. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Donations appreciated. Free

MON 18

Howard Britz Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The trio will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15





FRI 22

Vance Gilbert

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The acoustic folk singer and songwriter will be joined by Lauren West.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 23

Sultans of Swing

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual summer pops concert at Aquinas Hall with music made famous by Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra. Cost: $25 to $50 (students free)

SAT 23

Trove

GARRISON

5 p.m. Manitoga | 584 Route 9D

845-424-3812 | visitmanitoga.org

Ben Neill and Eric Calvi will present an immersive sonic performance designed for the Quarry Pool and the surrounding landscape. Cost: $40 ($35 members)

SAT 23

Stampin’ Our Feet with Pete

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandculturalcenter.org

Join a sing-a-long led by David and Jacob Bernz, Thom Joyce and the Beacon Sloop Club to celebrate the release of the Pete Seeger Music Icons series postage stamp.

SAT 23

Open Book

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Singer-songwriters Michele and Rick Gedney will perform selections from their four albums in a benefit for the cultural center. Cost: $20

SAT 23

Forrest Gump

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com

Local musicians, including Annalyse & Ryan, Brad Hubbard, Cary Brown, the Costellos, Dan Hickey, Daria Grace, Dimitri Archip, Drew Murtaugh, Jaana Narsipur, Jonathan Frith, Matt Dickey, Peter Sparacino, Stephen Clair, Tristen Napoli and the Whispering Tree will perform music from the film during the first in the Summer Night Soundtracks series. Cost: $30 to $50 (ages 12 and younger free)

SAT 23

Alex and Bobby Yaps

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The singer and her accompanist will perform witty songs with a timeless edge. Free

SAT 23

Trout Fishing in America

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet will perform music from their 25th album, Safe House. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 23

Stephen Clair and the Royal Peep

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The Beacon musician will be joined by Nate Allen and Aaron Latos.

CIVIC

MON 18

Ward 2 Office Hours

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | beaconny.gov

City Council Member Justice McCray will be available to meet with community members.

MON 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

WED 20

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov