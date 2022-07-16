Chakra’s Garden (Video)

In this video, I visit with Chanthou “Chakra” Oeur, a native of Cambodia and artist and poet who discusses the garden he maintains along Route 9 in Philipstown. many of his own stone or wood sculptures complementing the space. One of his stone sculptures (long and narrow, with impact holes) represents the damage that bombing did to his country during the Vietnam War. He and his wife, Sokhara, came to the U.S. after fleeing the Khmer Rouge regime.