Lenny Torres (1975-2022)

Lineras G. “Lenny” Torres, 46, of Beacon, died July 7 of cancer at his home, surrounded by family members.

Lenny was born Nov. 24, 1975, in New York City, the son of George Torres and Jeannette Gonzalez. He took immense pride in providing for his family and spent 22 years employed by the Cement and Concrete Workers Local 20.

Lenny loved all genres of music, baseball, carpentry and woodworking, and made frequent trips to Home Depot or Lowes to pick up materials for his next home improvement project. He was a film fanatic and especially loved watching Marvel and DC movies. A man of many talents, you could often find Lenny on YouTube teaching himself a new skill like embroidery or making graphic T-shirts, his family said. He also had a love for visiting zoos and aquariums.

Along with his mother and Ana, his wife of 15 years, Lenny is survived by his children, Jalana Torres, Lenny Torres Jr. and Josiah Torres, and his brother, Jason Torres.

A service was held July 15 at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey in Beacon. Memorial donations may be made at gofund.me/e8449375.