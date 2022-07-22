Dutchess Confirms Monkeypox Case

County: No risk to general public

The Dutchess health department on Thursday (July 21) confirmed the first case in the county of monkeypox, part of a national outbreak of the viral infection.

Health department staff is monitoring the individual and has started contact tracing. Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, but milder and rarely fatal. Symptoms include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and appears inside the mouth or on the face, hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. There have been 670 cases reported in New York State, mostly in New York City. The virus is spread through close, physical contact.

“While monkeypox has been making headlines, it is certainly not a pandemic and residents should not have undue concern,” said Dr. Livia Santiago-Rosado, the health commissioner.