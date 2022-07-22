Millie Solomon to Step Down at Hastings

Will leave bioethics think tank next year

Millie Solomon, who has been president for 10 years of The Hastings Center, a bioethics think tank based in Garrison, announced this week she plans to step down in June 2023.

“It has truly been a privilege to lead such an intellectually rigorous and influential organization,” she said in a statement.

Founded in 1969, The Hastings Center was the first research institute in the world devoted to bioethics. Its scholars address ethical questions related to COVID-19, biomedical technologies, health equity and death and dying. Solomon will remain involved with Hastings and also continue her role as a professor of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The nonprofit said its board has formed a search committee to identify Solomon’s successor. Comments, suggestions of candidates and applications can be sent in confidence to Flip Jaeger at [email protected].