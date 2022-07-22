New Managers for Beacon Nursing Home

Taconic Health Care rebrands three facilities

Taconic Health Care announced on Wednesday (July 20) that it had assumed management at Wingate at Beacon, a skilled-nursing facility on Hastings Drive, and rebranded it as Taconic Rehabilitation and Nursing at Beacon.

The firm also assumed control and renamed Wingate at Dutchess in Fishkill and Wingate at Ulster in Highland.

The Taconic facilities offer 24-hour skilled nursing care, subacute rehabilitation, ventilator care and respite/short-term care. See taconichealthcare.com.