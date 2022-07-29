Around Town (Photos)

NELS IN THE HOUSE — Nels Cline, the lead guitarist for Wilco, and his wife, Yuka Honda, also a musician, played at Quinn’s in Beacon on July 24 at a fundraiser for Julie Shiroishi, a Beacon resident who is running for a state Senate seat. In 2015, a panel organized by Rolling Stone named Cline one of the 100 greatest guitarists. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

ONE WAY UP — The Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison hosted a community day on July 23 that included a fire truck, square dancing, homemade ice cream and a climbing wall. (Photos by Ross Corsair)

HONORING PETE — Friends who knew and played with Pete Seeger, a longtime resident of Beacon, gathered at the Howland Cultural Center on July 23 for “Stamp’in Our Feet for Pete” to mark the release of a U.S. postage stamp that honors the late folk singer. Here, Mindy Fradkin (aka Princess Wow) and Victor Roland Vargas Mousaa perform. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

NEW OFFICERS — Two newly hired Beacon police officers, Nicholas Anzovino and Jonathan Underwood, were introduced to the City Council on July 18. They are shown with Mayor Lee Kyriacou (left) and Chief Sands Frost (right). (Photo provided)