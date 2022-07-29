Beacon Fire Department Gets $89K Grant

Will pay for new gear

Dutchess County announced July 22 that it has awarded $4.68 million in municipal grants for 38 projects.

The grants included $89,387 to the Beacon Fire Department for self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) and other gear used when responding to alarms.

In addition, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force received $836,347 for its undercover unit and the Child Advocacy Center was awarded $93,750 to fund a detective to investigate sexual or physical abuse allegations.