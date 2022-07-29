Book Donations Accepted

Desmond-Fish prepares for annual sale

The Friends of the Desmond-Fish Public Library in Garrison will accept donations for its annual book and media sale from Monday (Aug. 1) through Aug. 12.

The group asks that books be in good condition, without mold or mildew. It will not accept encyclopedias or dictionaries, VHS or cassette tapes, coloring books or travel books and textbooks published before 2020. Books should be placed in well-packed boxes with lids. No donations will be accepted after Aug. 12; the sale is scheduled to take place at the library from Aug. 19 to 29.

Call 845-424-3020 or email [email protected] for more details, or to volunteer.