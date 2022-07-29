Late Fees Returning

Central Hudson to reinstate in fall

Central Hudson, which suspended late-payment fees in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said this week they will be reinstated in October.

The utility said it is offering no-cost payment plans to customers who are behind on payments. See cenhud.com/paymentassistance.

Customers who continue to have problems with their billing will not be charged late fees, it said, including those with rooftop solar, enrolled in Community Choice Aggregation through their municipality, subscribed to a Community Distributed Generation plan such as community solar, low-income customers and those enrolled in deferred payment or budget billing plans.