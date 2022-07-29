More Pandemic Funds

Municipalities to receive second payments

New York State on July 22 said it will soon distribute $387 million to 1,452 municipalities from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the $10.7 billion sent to the state as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

While larger municipalities received their funding directly from the federal government, the state is responsible for sending the money to smaller cities, towns and villages. It sent the first of two payments during the summer of 2021; the second payments coming now include money that was declined or went unclaimed by 24 towns and villages (none in Putnam or Dutchess) and was redistributed statewide on a per-capita basis.

As a result, Beacon will receive its second payment of $713,393 plus $2,913; Cold Spring, $99,440 plus $406; Philipstown, $362,417 plus $1,480; and Nelsonville, $32,278 plus $132.