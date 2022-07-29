On The Spot

Michael Turton By , Reporter |

Complete this sentence: I need a new ______.

Vanessa Maldonado
Job! I’d like to pursue library science and work with kids. ~Vanessa Maldonado, Cold Spring

Danny Huvane
Boat. A 27-foot fishing boat; I have a kayak now. ~Danny Huvane, Peekskill

Samantha Fitzgerald
Bed. I’ve had the same one since I was a child! ~Samantha Fitzgerald, Beacon

Leave a Reply

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.