The Highlands Current
(https://highlandscurrent.org/2022/07/29/on-the-spot-202/?utm_source=Main+List&utm_campaign=f0eada4712-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_ea0c943479-f0eada4712-517637089&mc_cid=f0eada4712&mc_eid=893e4cb5db)
Complete this sentence: I need a new ______.
Job! I’d like to pursue library science and work with kids. ~Vanessa Maldonado, Cold Spring
Boat. A 27-foot fishing boat; I have a kayak now. ~Danny Huvane, Peekskill
Bed. I’ve had the same one since I was a child! ~Samantha Fitzgerald, Beacon
The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Sign me up for news updates
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Become a member to support our journalism.
Come here often?
Become a member and support The Current.
Enjoying your time at HighlandsCurrent.org?
Support our nonprofit by becoming a member.