Local Land Trusts Receive Grants

Awards support Highlands, Dutchess County conservation

The Dutchess Land Conservancy and Hudson Highlands Land Trust are among 13 land trusts around the state receiving $25,000 grants to support their conservation projects.

The Nature Conservancy in New York announced on Tuesday (Aug. 2) the awards from its Resilient and Connected Network grant program, which totaled $325,000 this year and $300,000 in 2021. The Hudson Highlands Land Trust also received a grant from the program in 2021.

“We’re co-investing with other land trusts and leveraging efforts to benefit people and nature as the climate continues to change,” said Stuart Gruskin of the Nature Conservancy in New York.