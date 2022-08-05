Philipstown Obituaries

James Gallagher (1935-2022)

James J. Gallagher, 86, of Cold Spring, died Aug. 2 at his home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1935, in New York City, the son of James and Agnes (Sullivan) Gallagher. James was a manager at Lucent Technologies/Nokia for many years before his retirement.

He is survived by his lifelong partner, Josephine Caulfield; his children: Joan Ditto, Nancy Gallagher, Jamie Gallagher, Wade Gallagher, Devon Gallagher and Graham Gallagher; and his grandchildren.

Carol Vathke (1936-2022)

Carol A. Vathke, 85, of Cold Spring, died on Aug. 2 at her home, surrounded by her children.

She was born Nov. 24, 1936, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Liebla) Clinton. Her husband, Otto Vathke, died before her.

Carol is survived by her sons, Christopher Vathke and Eric Vathkee (Angela Pizzolongo); her grandchildren, Erica and Emily Vathke; and a great-grandchild.