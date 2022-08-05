The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 6

Pow Wow

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Anthony Wayne Recreation Area

Palisades Interstate Parkway

facebook.com/redhawkcouncil

The Bear Mountain Pow Wow will feature more than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and other tribes. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, children 6 to 12; 5 and younger free)

SAT 6

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park

61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com

New York cideries, distilleries, wineries and brewers will feature their beverages; there will also be food trucks, artisan vendors and live music. Also SUN 7. Cost: $30 ($40 door, $12 designated drivers, 12 and younger free)

SUN 7

Pet Rabies and Distemper Clinic

BEACON

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial Park

198 Robert Cahill Drive

facebook.com/arfanimalrescue

Bring your dog or cat for low-cost shots at this annual event organized by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $15 each

FRI 12

Blood Drive

BEACON

11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org

Register to help with a shortage.

SAT 13

Modern Makers Market

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com

Browse the work of more than 50 New York artisans and vendors. Donations benefit the church. Parking available at Haldane High School.

SUN 14

Corn Festival

BEACON

Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park

beaconsloopclub.org

At this annual event, Beacon Sloop Club volunteers will offer corn, watermelon and lemonade. Watch live music at two stages or take a sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie, weather permitting.

NATURE

SAT 6

Great Hudson River Fish Count

BEACON

10 a.m. Long Dock Park

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Little Stony Point

dec.ny.gov/lands/97891.html

The state Department of Environmental Conservation will use nets, traps and rods and reels to understand the diversity of the river ecosystem. Participants can watch from the shore or use waders. More than 70 types of fish have been recorded since 2012 during the annual counts.

SAT 6

Butterflies & Blooms

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

This week-long festival will begin with a screening of Flight of the Butterflies, about a scientist’s four-decade quest to find the monarch butterfly’s nesting grounds. Among other events, there will be a butterfly and pollinator plant walk on SUN 7, an apiary tour on MON 8, a discussion of monarch butterflies on WED 10 and a bird walk on THURS 11 before the festival concludes on SAT 13 with hay rides, activity tents and a concert by The Big Band Sound. The rain date is SUN 14. See the website for a full schedule.



WED 10

Native Plants

PHILIPSTOWN

6 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

A staff horticulturist will lead a tour exploring native plants and shrubs. Cost: $10 (members free)

SAT 13

Ecoprint Workshop

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Learn how to harvest plants to make patterned textiles. Cost: Sliding scale up to $45

SUN 14

Guided Garden Tour

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Reserve tickets for a morning or afternoon session and view botanical art by Susan Sapanara in the Bothy. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children, teens; ages 3 and younger free)

KIDS & FAMILY

MON 8

Beginner Quilling

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Naflah Mohammed will teach the art of paper quilling and children and teens ages 8 and older can make a greeting card. Cost: $5

MON 8

Musical Stew

BEACON

10:30 a.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

In the first of weekly sessions that continue through August, the founder of Compass Arts, Gina Samardge, will lead music, rhymes and activities for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Register online.

WED 10

Bird Feeder Craft

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 up to fifth grade are invited to decorate a wooden bird feeder to hang at home. Register online.

FRI 12

Summer Reading Finale

GARRISON

3 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Two by Two Animal Haven will bring goats, a snake, a tortoise and other animals to meet until 4 p.m. There will also be ice cream.

SAT 13

Kids Craft Connection

GARRISON

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638

boscobel.org

Children ages 5 and older can take a flashlight tour of the mansion, make a craft and learn about life in the past. Cost: $24 ($13 children, discount for members)

SUN 14

Bicycle Safety Rodeo

BEACON

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rombout Middle School

84 Matteawan Road

facebook.com/beaconrec

Children ages 5 to 12 will complete a skills course, get helmet fittings and learn about safety at this event hosted by the Beacon Recreation Department, the Beacon Police Department and Nuvance Health. Free

HOWLAND 150

SAT 6

History Exhibit

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St.

beaconlibrary.org/howland150

Explore material from the society’s archives about the 150-year-old Howland Library and its first building.

MON 8

Tintype Studio Visit

BEACON

3:30 p.m. Beacon Tintype

149 Main St.

Teens are invited to learn how photographs were made in the 19th century.

SAT 13

Keeping the Books Open

BEACON

Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Library

313 Main St.

This exhibition will include photos and ephemera from library scrapbooks compiled from the 1870s to the 1970s.

SAT 13

People Make It Happen

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

Donna Mikkelsen will be on hand to discuss her historical pictographs.

VISUAL ART

SAT 6

Robert Irwin

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artist’s 1972 installation, Full Room Skylight-Scrim V, will go on long-term display. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled visitors and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, ages 5 and younger free)

SUN 7

Coulter Young

BEACON

2 – 6 p.m. Hudson Valley Food Hall

288 Main St. | coulteryoung.com

The artist will share his work and discuss how he explores music by painting portraits of musicians he admires.





SAT 13

Johan Ayoob

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery

150 Main St. | 845-831-6346

bannermancastle.org

The artist’s drawings, paintings and mixed media works will be on display through Sept. 25, with proceeds benefiting Bannerman Island.

SAT 13

Haile Binns |Randy Gibson

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

For Living in Transcendence, Binns painted on recycled objects she found to create map-like compositions. Gibson’s Infinite Structures will include a performance, objects and installation. Through Sept. 11.

SAT 13

Gary Zack

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St. | 845-440-0068

hudsonbeachglass.com

The gallery will share works by the Saratoga Springs-based painter.

SAT 13

Ignite

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.

845-440-7584 | baugallery.org

This annual juried exhibition, curated by Daniel Aycock and Kathleen Vance, includes works by Sarbani Ghosh (below) and others.



SAT 13

Beacon Beckons

BEACON

7 – 9 p.m. Big Mouth Coffee

387 Main St. | bigmouth.coffee

This group show will include works by Anna West, Jan Dolan, Jean Noack, M.S. Eberhart and Timothy Delaney.

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 9

Medicare 101

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

At this workshop hosted by the Butterfield Library, John Bosquet of the Medicare Resource Group will answer questions about how to sign up and navigate your options.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 6

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also MON 8. Cost: $10 to $95

SAT 6

Rio Bravo

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 film starring John Wayne, Angie Dickinson and Dean Martin about making a stand to keep a murderer in jail when his brother threatens to bust him out. Free

SUN 7

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Cost: $10 to $95

SAT 13

Where We Belong

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

In this limited-engagement, one-woman show, Madeline Sayet will explore Shakespeare and colonialism through self-discovery. Continues through Aug. 22. Cost: $10 to $95





SUN 14

Ken Holland

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280

tompkinscorners.org

The three-time Pushcart Prize nominee will read from his poetry collections, followed by an open mic.

MUSIC

SAT 6

Ray Blue Jazz Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The tenor saxophonist will perform with his quartet. Cost: $20

SAT 6

Felice Brothers

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The folk rock band will perform with Skullcrusher and the Dan Zlotnick Band. Cost: $23

SAT 6

The Weeklings

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform hits by the Beatles, Herman’s Hermits and others. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 6

Emily Beck Band

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The singer-songwriter will perform music from her recently released self-titled album.

MON 8

Kells Nollenberger Group

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 12

Pousette-Dart Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Jon Pousette-Dart will be joined by Jim Chapdelaine and Chihoe Hahn.

Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 13

Mike LaRocco Trio

BEACON

7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

Art Labriola (piano), and Lou Pappas (bass) will join LaRocco on drums to perform a diverse range of jazz.

SAT 13

Sing-Along Family Movie Favorites

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band will perform classics from Disney and others.

SAT 13

Frank Carillo & the Bandoleros

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Americana and roots band will perform music from its four albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SUN 14

Maeve Gilchrist

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The Celtic harpist will perform selections from her latest recording, The Harpweaver, inspired by Edna St. Vincent Millay’s poem, “The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver.” Donations welcome. Free





CIVIC

WED 10

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 10

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

FRI 12

Democratic Forum

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Zoom

State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a candidate for Congressional District 17, will answer questions about environmental policy. U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says he is unable to attend. Register at bit.ly/environmental-forum.

SAT 13

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in congressional primaries for District 17. Continues daily through SUN 21.

SAT 13

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Beacon voters who are registered Democrats can cast ballots in the congressional primary for District 18. Continues daily through SUN 21.