The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 6
Pow Wow
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Anthony Wayne Recreation Area
Palisades Interstate Parkway
facebook.com/redhawkcouncil
The Bear Mountain Pow Wow will feature more than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and other tribes. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, children 6 to 12; 5 and younger free)
SAT 6
Putnam County Wine & Food Fest
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park
61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com
New York cideries, distilleries, wineries and brewers will feature their beverages; there will also be food trucks, artisan vendors and live music. Also SUN 7. Cost: $30 ($40 door, $12 designated drivers, 12 and younger free)
SUN 7
Pet Rabies and Distemper Clinic
BEACON
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Memorial Park
198 Robert Cahill Drive
facebook.com/arfanimalrescue
Bring your dog or cat for low-cost shots at this annual event organized by the Animal Rescue Foundation. Cost: $15 each
FRI 12
Blood Drive
BEACON
11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St. | redcrossblood.org
Register to help with a shortage.
SAT 13
Modern Makers Market
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | hopsonthehudson.com
Browse the work of more than 50 New York artisans and vendors. Donations benefit the church. Parking available at Haldane High School.
SUN 14
Corn Festival
BEACON
Noon – 5 p.m. Riverfront Park
beaconsloopclub.org
At this annual event, Beacon Sloop Club volunteers will offer corn, watermelon and lemonade. Watch live music at two stages or take a sail on the Sloop Woody Guthrie, weather permitting.
NATURE
SAT 6
Great Hudson River Fish Count
BEACON
10 a.m. Long Dock Park
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Little Stony Point
dec.ny.gov/lands/97891.html
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will use nets, traps and rods and reels to understand the diversity of the river ecosystem. Participants can watch from the shore or use waders. More than 70 types of fish have been recorded since 2012 during the annual counts.
SAT 6
Butterflies & Blooms
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
This week-long festival will begin with a screening of Flight of the Butterflies, about a scientist’s four-decade quest to find the monarch butterfly’s nesting grounds. Among other events, there will be a butterfly and pollinator plant walk on SUN 7, an apiary tour on MON 8, a discussion of monarch butterflies on WED 10 and a bird walk on THURS 11 before the festival concludes on SAT 13 with hay rides, activity tents and a concert by The Big Band Sound. The rain date is SUN 14. See the website for a full schedule.
WED 10
Native Plants
PHILIPSTOWN
6 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
A staff horticulturist will lead a tour exploring native plants and shrubs. Cost: $10 (members free)
SAT 13
Ecoprint Workshop
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Learn how to harvest plants to make patterned textiles. Cost: Sliding scale up to $45
SUN 14
Guided Garden Tour
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Reserve tickets for a morning or afternoon session and view botanical art by Susan Sapanara in the Bothy. Cost: $10 ($5 seniors, children, teens; ages 3 and younger free)
KIDS & FAMILY
MON 8
Beginner Quilling
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Naflah Mohammed will teach the art of paper quilling and children and teens ages 8 and older can make a greeting card. Cost: $5
MON 8
Musical Stew
BEACON
10:30 a.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
In the first of weekly sessions that continue through August, the founder of Compass Arts, Gina Samardge, will lead music, rhymes and activities for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Register online.
WED 10
Bird Feeder Craft
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 up to fifth grade are invited to decorate a wooden bird feeder to hang at home. Register online.
FRI 12
Summer Reading Finale
GARRISON
3 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Two by Two Animal Haven will bring goats, a snake, a tortoise and other animals to meet until 4 p.m. There will also be ice cream.
SAT 13
Kids Craft Connection
GARRISON
9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Children ages 5 and older can take a flashlight tour of the mansion, make a craft and learn about life in the past. Cost: $24 ($13 children, discount for members)
SUN 14
Bicycle Safety Rodeo
BEACON
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rombout Middle School
84 Matteawan Road
facebook.com/beaconrec
Children ages 5 to 12 will complete a skills course, get helmet fittings and learn about safety at this event hosted by the Beacon Recreation Department, the Beacon Police Department and Nuvance Health. Free
HOWLAND 150
SAT 6
History Exhibit
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St.
beaconlibrary.org/howland150
Explore material from the society’s archives about the 150-year-old Howland Library and its first building.
MON 8
Tintype Studio Visit
BEACON
3:30 p.m. Beacon Tintype
149 Main St.
Teens are invited to learn how photographs were made in the 19th century.
SAT 13
Keeping the Books Open
BEACON
Noon – 3 p.m. Howland Library
313 Main St.
This exhibition will include photos and ephemera from library scrapbooks compiled from the 1870s to the 1970s.
SAT 13
People Make It Happen
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
Donna Mikkelsen will be on hand to discuss her historical pictographs.
VISUAL ART
SAT 6
Robert Irwin
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artist’s 1972 installation, Full Room Skylight-Scrim V, will go on long-term display. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled visitors and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, ages 5 and younger free)
SUN 7
Coulter Young
BEACON
2 – 6 p.m. Hudson Valley Food Hall
288 Main St. | coulteryoung.com
The artist will share his work and discuss how he explores music by painting portraits of musicians he admires.
SAT 13
Johan Ayoob
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Bannerman Island Gallery
150 Main St. | 845-831-6346
bannermancastle.org
The artist’s drawings, paintings and mixed media works will be on display through Sept. 25, with proceeds benefiting Bannerman Island.
SAT 13
Haile Binns |Randy Gibson
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
For Living in Transcendence, Binns painted on recycled objects she found to create map-like compositions. Gibson’s Infinite Structures will include a performance, objects and installation. Through Sept. 11.
SAT 13
Gary Zack
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St. | 845-440-0068
hudsonbeachglass.com
The gallery will share works by the Saratoga Springs-based painter.
SAT 13
Ignite
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery | 506 Main St.
845-440-7584 | baugallery.org
This annual juried exhibition, curated by Daniel Aycock and Kathleen Vance, includes works by Sarbani Ghosh (below) and others.
SAT 13
Beacon Beckons
BEACON
7 – 9 p.m. Big Mouth Coffee
387 Main St. | bigmouth.coffee
This group show will include works by Anna West, Jan Dolan, Jean Noack, M.S. Eberhart and Timothy Delaney.
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 9
Medicare 101
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
At this workshop hosted by the Butterfield Library, John Bosquet of the Medicare Resource Group will answer questions about how to sign up and navigate your options.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 6
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also MON 8. Cost: $10 to $95
SAT 6
Rio Bravo
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 film starring John Wayne, Angie Dickinson and Dean Martin about making a stand to keep a murderer in jail when his brother threatens to bust him out. Free
SUN 7
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Cost: $10 to $95
SAT 13
Where We Belong
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
In this limited-engagement, one-woman show, Madeline Sayet will explore Shakespeare and colonialism through self-discovery. Continues through Aug. 22. Cost: $10 to $95
SUN 14
Ken Holland
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280
tompkinscorners.org
The three-time Pushcart Prize nominee will read from his poetry collections, followed by an open mic.
MUSIC
SAT 6
Ray Blue Jazz Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The tenor saxophonist will perform with his quartet. Cost: $20
SAT 6
Felice Brothers
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The folk rock band will perform with Skullcrusher and the Dan Zlotnick Band. Cost: $23
SAT 6
The Weeklings
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform hits by the Beatles, Herman’s Hermits and others. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 6
Emily Beck Band
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The singer-songwriter will perform music from her recently released self-titled album.
MON 8
Kells Nollenberger Group
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 12
Pousette-Dart Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Jon Pousette-Dart will be joined by Jim Chapdelaine and Chihoe Hahn.
Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 13
Mike LaRocco Trio
BEACON
7:30 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
Art Labriola (piano), and Lou Pappas (bass) will join LaRocco on drums to perform a diverse range of jazz.
SAT 13
Sing-Along Family Movie Favorites
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band will perform classics from Disney and others.
SAT 13
Frank Carillo & the Bandoleros
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Americana and roots band will perform music from its four albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 14
Maeve Gilchrist
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The Celtic harpist will perform selections from her latest recording, The Harpweaver, inspired by Edna St. Vincent Millay’s poem, “The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver.” Donations welcome. Free
CIVIC
WED 10
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 10
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
FRI 12
Democratic Forum
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Zoom
State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a candidate for Congressional District 17, will answer questions about environmental policy. U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney says he is unable to attend. Register at bit.ly/environmental-forum.
SAT 13
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in congressional primaries for District 17. Continues daily through SUN 21.
SAT 13
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Beacon voters who are registered Democrats can cast ballots in the congressional primary for District 18. Continues daily through SUN 21.