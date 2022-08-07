Beacon Police Blotter

Select incidents from June

Officers responded to 731 calls, including 51 auto crashes and 19 domestic disputes.

Editor’s note: The information here is provided to The Current by the Beacon Police Department. It may not be complete; although state law generally treats police blotter records as public records, the department has in the past removed information about serious incidents at its discretion.

Friday, June 3

Following an incident on Main Street, Daniel P. Gorton, 41, of Beacon, was charged with criminal tampering.

A Rombout Avenue caller reported an unknown individual on her property.

Saturday, June 4

Following an auto crash on Willow Street, Monty J. Robinson Jr., 30, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with driving while intoxicated.

A caller on South Chestnut Street reported that his house was vandalized by two individuals.

Monday, June 6

A West Main Street caller reported that an unknown male had harassed her relatives.

Officers responded to a report of damage to a bus window at Forrestal Heights.

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported a backpack stolen from her vehicle.

Wednesday, June 8

Corey J. Adams, 32, of Beacon, was processed on an arrest warrant.

Thursday, June 9

Anthony M. Morello, 37, of Wappinger Falls, was processed on an arrest warrant.

A Hammond Plaza caller reported that someone had taken her dog; the animal was returned.

Friday, June 10

A North Avenue caller reported that someone entered her apartment and took items.

Following the report of an assault on Main Street, Gevork J. Muradyan, 42, of Beacon, was charged with criminal mischief.

Friday, June 11

A Dinan Street caller reported that her dog was bitten by another dog.

A caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.

Monday, June 13

An East Main Street caller reported a stolen bike.

Officers responded to a call for an unattended death.

Tuesday, June 14

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported her purse stolen from her vehicle.

A Forrestal Heights caller reported her purse stolen from her vehicle.

A West Willow Street caller reported a package stolen from her porch.

Wednesday, June 15

A Wolcott Avenue caller reported a stolen license plate.

After an incident on Main Street, Patrick M. Mercurio, 46, of Newburgh, was charged with menacing.

Thursday, June 16

An Eliza Street caller reported that her car had been broken into and her license plates were missing.

Friday, June 17

A Main Street caller reported damage to her car window.

Saturday, June 18

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported than someone stole items from his business.

Monday, June 20

A North Avenue caller reported items stolen from his home.

Tuesday, June 21

A Cross Street caller reported her tires slashed.

A Main Street caller reported that he was assaulted by an unknown individual.

A Ferry Street caller reported a stolen credit card.

A Main Street caller reported a stolen skateboard.

A Tompkins Terrace caller reported that individuals approached her and switched the jewelry she was wearing for fake jewelry. The caller did not realize until after they had left the area.

Friday, June 24

A caller reported damage to his car after a hit-and-run.

Saturday, June 25

A Fishkill Avenue caller reported a lost license plate.

Sunday, June 26

After allegedly violating a court order, Stanley A. Tice, 48, of Newburgh, was charged with criminal contempt.

Vincent J. DePinto, 33, of Staten Island, was charged with criminal mischief. He was processed the next day on an arrest warrant.

Tuesday, June 28

Emmanuel Ramos, 33, of Beacon, was processed on a bench warrant.

A caller reported damage to her car after a hit-and-run.