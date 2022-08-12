Learning Never Stops

The Beacon school district hosted a four-week summer academy at Rombout Middle School that ended Thursday (Aug. 11). Directed by Catie Biordi, an assistant principal at Rombout who last month was named principal at Sargent Elementary, the program was funded with federal pandemic relief money and included math, science, language arts, Spanish and physical education classes.

“It was designed to give students extra support where they were affected negatively by the shutdown and to offer experiences they missed out on, like field trips and hands-on projects and activities,” said Biordi. “We also wanted to provide space for students to build deeper connections with their peers and teachers” following two years of isolation. About 325 students attended.