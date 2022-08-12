Maloney Praises Gun Law

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat whose district includes the Highlands, on Tuesday (Aug. 9) held a news conference at the Cold Spring waterfront to praise a new federal law that, among other provisions, expands background checks to 10 days for gun purchases by anyone ages 18 to 21; adds domestic violence abusers who were dating their victims to the criminal background check system; and provides funding for school mental health services.

Maloney, who lives in Philipstown, was joined by local elected officials and his great-niece, Lexi Crawford, who a year ago was shot eight times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma two days after her high school graduation. “Gun violence doesn’t end after the shooting,” she said. “I still experience complications.”