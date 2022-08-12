Philipstown Begins E-Waste Trial

Recycling Center open on Saturdays

Philipstown will launch a six-month pilot program beginning Saturday (Aug. 13) at its Recycling Center on Lane Gate Road to collect e-waste.

The Recycling Center is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Until February, it will accept computers, monitors, printers, fax machines, scanners, keyboards and mice, stereos, speakers, VCR and DVD players, televisions, microwaves, air conditioners, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, space heaters, copiers, cell phones, cameras, e-book readers, MP3 players, modems and UPS/battery backups, among other items with a plug or battery.