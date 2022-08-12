Policy Limits Official Flag Displays

Click to listen to this post.

Also: Cold Spring board rejects earlier cruises by Seastreak boats

The Cold Spring Village Board on Wednesday (Aug. 10) approved a policy that limits the display of flags on village-owned properties to the U.S., New York State and POW/MIA flags, ending, for now at least, a months-long debate.

The vote was 4-0, with Trustee Tweeps Phillips Woods absent.

On June 1, the board voted unanimously to stop accepting requests to display flags on village-owned sites, after earlier in the year approving the temporary display on village property of Ukrainian and LGBTQ+ Pride flags, including at Village Hall.

“We didn’t think through the Pandora’s box that was being opened,” Mayor Kathleen Foley said at the time. “You get into that sticky area where you are acting as arbitrator of free speech.”

The Ukrainian flag was removed voluntarily from Village Hall. Pride flags flew at village-owned locations through June, which is LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Village Attorney John Furst recommended the board no longer accept flag requests from groups and organizations.

During Wednesday’s public comment period, resident Gaston Alonso said there was no justice in the policy.

“You let it be known that the Village of Cold Spring will now give aid and comfort to all those who want gay people to disappear and just go back in the closet,” he said. “You voted to reject an international symbol of civil rights flown across the state, the country and the world; it is a shameful night in this village.”

Sean Conway said he felt the policy was adopted specifically to prevent the Pride flag from being displayed. “This sprang into action after we made a request to hang the Pride flag,” he said.

Foley responded that in four public sessions at which the issue was discussed, “it has been made clear by this board that this is not targeting the Pride flag.”

She said the board also received a request to hang the Thin Blue Line flag often displayed by police departments.

“This is not an arena in which the Village Board desires to be engaged,” Foley said.

Conway countered that the board was elected to make difficult decisions and described the flag vote as “insulting.”

“It is insulting to us to be framed as people who are anti-Pride,” Foley responded. “That’s very insulting to me personally.”

She added that no individual’s free speech is impacted by the policy, which applies only to village-owned properties, and that the Pride flag can be flown on every porch and front lawn in the village.

The policy “is a decision grounded in fear,” Conway continued.

“It is not grounded in fear,” Foley answered. “You perceive it is grounded in fear,” she said, adding that the board has essential work to do that does not include mediating flag requests.

The mayor and trustees expressed a desire to support the LGBTQ community by other means.

Trustee Eliza Starbuck suggested painting pedestrian crosswalks using the Pride rainbow color scheme.

Cathryn Fadde said she supports celebrating Pride month without the use of flags on village-owned sites.

“I don’t think there’s a person on this board who doesn’t endorse, and have very strong feelings about celebrating Pride,” Fadde said.

Trustee Laura Bozzi agreed. “I hope there are opportunities for this board to make policy and operational decisions that are inclusive and support LGBTQ community – that aren’t through a flag,” she said. “I really welcome those kinds of actions.”

The mayor encouraged people to bring forward, “365-day ideas that aren’t hanging a flag on a government building.”

Alonso persisted, saying he would not give up on the idea that flying a symbol of inclusion is worthwhile and that the board might someday rescind the resolution passed earlier that evening.

“You can always undo something,” he said.

In other business…

■ The board turned down a proposal from Seastreak to dock its boats beginning Aug. 26 and over Labor Day weekend. The cruises, which Seastreak began in 2012, have traditionally started in late September. The board, which meets on Aug. 31, must still consider a proposed schedule for cruises from Sept. 9 to Nov. 13. In addition to Saturday and Sunday dockings, Seastreak proposed a number of Friday arrivals and one Monday cruise, with a maximum 400 passengers. In the past, boats have had up to 800 passengers. The company is also considering a cruise from Cold Spring to Manhattan, with a return trip a day or two later.

■ Matt Kroog, the superintendent of water and sewer, asked residents to begin conservation measures. The village reservoirs in North Highlands are at less than 70 percent capacity, compared to 91 percent at this time last year, he said. Kroog said the ongoing drought could affect hydrant flushing scheduled for later in the summer.

■ After a July 14 public hearing, the Planning Board approved a change of use at 37 Chestnut St., the former home of Grey Printing, as a fitness and dance studio. However, the applicant made further changes and a second hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25. No objections were raised at the first hearing.

■ The Planning Board was scheduled to meet with representatives of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail on Thursday (Aug. 11). Chair Jack Goldstein said the board has sent questions in advance about the trail’s potential impact on Cold Spring. Video of the meeting will be posted on the village website.

■ The Cold Spring Fire Co. responded to 21 calls in July, including seven activated fire alarms; a structure fire; five mutual aid calls to North Highlands and Garrison Fire companies as well as to the Highlands Falls Fire Co. on the Hudson River; three assists to emergency medical services; and two hiker rescues at Breakneck Ridge. Other calls included an oil burner malfunction and an elevator rescue.

■ Cold Spring police officers responded to 60 calls for service in July. They issued 14 traffic and 156 parking tickets. There were no arrests.

■ The Historic District Review Board will create a separate application and design standard for solar panel arrays, vice chair Sean Conway said, adding he hopes the standalone document will make it easier for applicants. Conway said the board has never turned down an application and that “there will always be a place for renewable energy within the historic district.” He asked that the $30 fee for solar installations be waived.

■ Jill Golden, chair of the Community Day planning committee, reported that the Sept. 3 event has added a traditional pie baking contest and dunk tank to the list of activities. The committee has not yet secured a local organization to provide food and beverages. Resident parking will be available at Haldane school. Parking will not be allowed on Main Street from Fair Street to Church Street during the block party scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m.