Putnam Reports First Case of Monkeypox

County: Risk to general public low

The Putnam Health Department on Thursday (Aug. 11) confirmed the first case in the county of monkeypox.

“The risk of contracting the disease for the general public remains low,” said Dr. Michael Nesheiwat, the health commissioner.

Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, but milder and rarely fatal. Symptoms include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters and appears inside the mouth or on the face, hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. There have been 2,132 cases reported in New York state as of Aug. 10, although all but about 70 were in New York City and Long Island. The virus is spread through close, physical contact.

Putnam has not been allocated any vaccine by the state, Nesheiwat said, but residents who are considered at-risk can receive it in Westchester County. Call 845-808-1390 for information.

Dutchess County reported its first case on July 21 and had five as of Aug. 3; Westchester had 41; Orange had four and Rockland had four.