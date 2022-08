Two lanes expected to return by Aug. 26

The state Department of Transportation, which is replacing the bridge over Clove Creek where it crosses Route 9 in Philipstown near the Countryside Motel, hopes to have two lanes open by Aug. 26, according to the town.

With only one lane open, vehicles now must wait at a traffic light. Crews poured the concrete for the bridge deck on Aug. 2 and expected to complete the approach slabs on Aug. 8.