Cold Spring Declares Water Emergency

Village orders restrictions on use

Cold Spring on Friday (Aug. 12) issued a state of emergency for public water usage because a prolonged drought conditions that has required the use of its reserve supply.

It will remain in effect until ended by the mayor or Village Board. Violators may be ticketed and fined, the village said.

According to an order issued by Mayor Kathleen Foley:

■ Residents are asked to use the minimal amount of water needed for domestic and sanitary purposes. Keep showers brief; turn off faucets while washing dishes and brushing teeth, etcetera; skip toilet flushes when reasonable.

■ Limit landscape watering to new or fragile plantings. If you must water, do so early in the morning or later in the evening when water is more likely to be absorbed before evaporating.

■ Do not wash cars or buildings.

■ Limit refills on pools and/or hot tubs. Do not use sprinklers or hoses for water play.

■ Business and industries may use minimum amount of water reasonably necessary to conduct operations.