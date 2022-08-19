Beacon VFW Gets Kitchen Grant

County awards $14K for renovations

Dutchess County on Friday (Aug. 19) announced $150,000 in grants for 11 veterans’ organizations for programming, upgrades and other needs.

In Beacon, Post 666 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was awarded $14,000 to upgrade its kitchen, which is used by the various veteran organizations in the Memorial Building. The money will be used to purchase new appliances; upgrade the lighting; add countertop and cabinet space; install a stainless steel sink for larger pots; and replace the floor and damaged ceiling tiles.

In addition, Guardian Revival will receive $15,000 to train and provide three companion dogs for veterans.

The Dutchess Legislature approved the spending in June.