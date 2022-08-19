Former Chair Files Ethics Complaint

Alleges Maloney misused staff

The former chair of the Dutchess County Democratic Committee filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Ethics on Aug. 3 against Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney following a story in the New York Post that alleged possible violations.

Maloney, whose district includes the Highlands, is in a primary race for the Democratic line on the November ballot.

The allegation raised by the Post and a complaint filed by Elisa Sumner is that Maloney used campaign and House funds to pay a staff member to perform personal services for him and his family.

Maloney’s representatives denied that the staff member did any personal work, describing his duties as “transportation and logistical support as the congressman’s driver and ‘body’ person,” or assistant.

Mia Ehrenberg, a representative for his campaign, told City & State that Sumner, who supports Maloney’s opponent, “has a longstanding personal vendetta against Congressman Maloney and does not even live in our district, or New York state for that matter … There is absolutely no basis to these slanderous accusations.”

If the Office of Congressional Ethics investigates, its findings would only become public if it reaches the final stages and after it concludes. It would take several votes by its members to reach that point.