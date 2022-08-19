The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 20
Annual Book & Media Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find gently used books and media at this sale organized by Friends of the Library to support library programs. Continues daily through MON 29.
SAT 20
Garrison Craft
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing
garrisonartcenter.org
More than 50 artisans will show their furniture, art, jewelry, textiles and ceramics at this annual juried event. Rain or shine. Also SUN 21. Cost: $10 (free ages 9 and younger)
SAT 20
Mid-Hudson Comic Con
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The convention will include collectibles, cosplay, panel discussions and appearances by celebrities, artists and wrestlers. Also SUN 21. Cost: $23 ($15 students, seniors, military; free ages 6 and younger)
SUN 21
Toy & Comic Book Show
BEACON
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall
413 Main St.
facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow
Browse comics and collectibles from dozens of vendors. Cost: $2 (free ages 16 and younger)
TUES 23
Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
Enjoy carnival rides and games, food, 4-H exhibits and animals, a rodeo and live music during the 176th annual event. Continues daily through SUN 28. Cost: $18 ($12 seniors, military; free ages 11 and younger)
THURS 25
Blood Drive
FISHKILL
1 – 6 p.m. Hyatt House
100 Westage Business Center Drive
redcrossblood.org
State Sen. Sue Serino has partnered with the American Red Cross to organize this event to address shortages.
SAT 27
Hudson River Seafood Festival
BEACON
1 – 6 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | bap.ticketleap.com
Restaurants and vendors will serve seafood, craft beer, wine and cider, accompanied by live music. Also SUN 28. Cost: $20 to $99
VISUAL ART
SAT 20
Blinky Palermo
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artist’s series, Times of the Day, made from 1974 to 1976, will return for viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities; $5 ages 5 to 11; free ages 4 and younger)
SAT 20
People Make It Happen
BEACON
1 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St.
Jean-Marc Superville Sovak will discuss his work in this exhibit to mark the 150th anniversary of the Howland Public Library, and Myra Beth Young Armstead will talk about her book, Freedom’s Gardener: James F. Brown, Horticulture, and the Hudson Valley in Antebellum America.
SAT 20
Ordinary Wonders
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 – 3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Doreen Battles, winner of the center’s Love exhibit, will have her first solo photography show. Through Oct. 1.
SAT 20
Otherness
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Chantelle Norton, Carl Van Brunt and Joseph Ayers will explore the relation of the self to others. Through Sept. 25.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 20
Back-to-School Block Party
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. South Avenue Park
iambeacon.org/beacon-back-to-school
Pick up school supplies at this annual event by I Am Beacon.
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 20
Optimize Your Phone
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
Don Dempsey will lead workshops on how to take great flower photos using a smartphone, including apps for post-production. Cost: $30
WED 24
Systematic Order Beds
PHILIPSTOWN
5:30 p.m. Stonecrop
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
stonecrop.org
A horticulturist will lead a tour of the garden beds. Cost: $10 (members free)
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 20
Where We Belong
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
In this limited-engagement, one-woman show, Madeline Sayet will explore Shakespeare and colonialism through self-discovery. Continues through MON 22. Cost: $10 to $95
SAT 20
The Talented Mr. Ripley
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, this 1999 thriller stars Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Hosted by the Cold Spring Film Society.
SUN 21
The Pound Ridge Massacre
PUTNAM VALLEY
11 a.m. Putnam Valley Library
30 Oscawana Road
putnamvalleylibrary.org
Jon Scott Bennett, a filmmaker and historian, will screen his documentary about the 1644 attack against a Native American village by colonists, the deadliest on the East Coast. Cohosted with the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center.
TUES 23
Darci Lynne & Friends
RHINEBECK
7:30 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
The 17-year-old ventriloquist, who won America’s Got Talent, will perform as part of the Dutchess County Fair. Cost: $37 ($42 door)
THURS 25
Bored Teachers Summer Comedy Tour
PEEKSKILL
7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Teacher-comedians from the popular online series will perform. Cost: $35 to $55
THURS 25
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also SAT 27, MON 29. Cost: $10 to $95
FRI 26
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also SUN 28.
Cost: $10 to $95
MUSIC
SAT 20
Hudson Valley Jazz Festival
KINGSTON
hudsonvalleyjazzfest.org
More than a dozen acts will perform, including at venues in Warwick, New Paltz and Woodstock. See website for schedule. Also SUN 21. Free
SAT 20
At the Point
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The West Point Band will perform a range of classics, including military marches and Broadway hits.
SAT 20
Rory Block & Cindy Cashdollar
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Known as the Sisters of Slide, the duo will perform Delta blues and other genres. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 21
Tony DePaolo
BEACON
11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The guitarist will perform while visitors take self-guided tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $40 ($35 children)
SUN 21
Linda and Robin Williams
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The country music duo has reunited after 25 years as bandleaders. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
MON 22
Manix
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Chris Bowman, John Bruschini, John Mulkerin and Steve Peskoff will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 26
Chris Janson
RHINEBECK
7:30 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
The country music singer and songwriter will perform as part of the Dutchess County Fair. Cost: $37 ($42 door)
FRI 26
Cherish the Ladies
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Irish flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden leads this Celtic group, which performs traditional music and dance. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SAT 27
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
A string trio with flute and oboe will perform works by Cambini, Sussmayr, Boccherini and Mozart. Attend in person or watch a virtual performance at the website. Cost: $15
SAT 27
Howard Britz Trio
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The jazz musicians will perform music from their latest release, Comfort and Joy. Cost: $20
SAT 27
Buskin & Batteau
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The duo combines piano and violin with harmonies that include ironic, silly and gritty folk music. Native American songwriter and flute player Bill Miller will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
CIVIC
SAT 20
Early Voting
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse
504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com
Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in congressional primaries for District 17. Also SUN 21.
SAT 20
Early Voting
FISHKILL
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall
807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov
Beacon voters who are registered Democrats can cast ballots in the congressional primary for District 18. Also SUN 21.
MON 22
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
TUES 23
Primary Election
COLD SPRING
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Methodist Church
216 Main St. | putnamboe.com
Village and Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in the congressional primaries for District 17.
TUES 23
Primary Election
GARRISON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Firehouse
1616 Route 9 | putnamboe.com
Garrison and Continental Village voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in the congressional primaries for District 17.
TUES 23
Democratic Primary
BEACON
6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | elections.dutchessny.gov
Other polling sites for District 18 will be located at the Rombout and J.V. Forrestal schools and the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. See the website for where to vote for District 18.
TUES 23
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 24
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 24
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
The meeting will include a public hearing on the district safety plan.