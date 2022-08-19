The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 20

Annual Book & Media Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find gently used books and media at this sale organized by Friends of the Library to support library programs. Continues daily through MON 29.

SAT 20

Garrison Craft

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing

garrisonartcenter.org

More than 50 artisans will show their furniture, art, jewelry, textiles and ceramics at this annual juried event. Rain or shine. Also SUN 21. Cost: $10 (free ages 9 and younger)

SAT 20

Mid-Hudson Comic Con

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The convention will include collectibles, cosplay, panel discussions and appearances by celebrities, artists and wrestlers. Also SUN 21. Cost: $23 ($15 students, seniors, military; free ages 6 and younger)

SUN 21

Toy & Comic Book Show

BEACON

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. VFW Hall

413 Main St.

facebook.com/beacontoyandcomicshow

Browse comics and collectibles from dozens of vendors. Cost: $2 (free ages 16 and younger)

TUES 23

Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

Enjoy carnival rides and games, food, 4-H exhibits and animals, a rodeo and live music during the 176th annual event. Continues daily through SUN 28. Cost: $18 ($12 seniors, military; free ages 11 and younger)

THURS 25

Blood Drive

FISHKILL

1 – 6 p.m. Hyatt House

100 Westage Business Center Drive

redcrossblood.org

State Sen. Sue Serino has partnered with the American Red Cross to organize this event to address shortages.

SAT 27

Hudson River Seafood Festival

BEACON

1 – 6 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | bap.ticketleap.com

Restaurants and vendors will serve seafood, craft beer, wine and cider, accompanied by live music. Also SUN 28. Cost: $20 to $99

VISUAL ART

SAT 20

Blinky Palermo

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artist’s series, Times of the Day, made from 1974 to 1976, will return for viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and visitors with disabilities; $5 ages 5 to 11; free ages 4 and younger)

SAT 20

People Make It Happen

BEACON

1 – 2:30 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St.

Jean-Marc Superville Sovak will discuss his work in this exhibit to mark the 150th anniversary of the Howland Public Library, and Myra Beth Young Armstead will talk about her book, Freedom’s Gardener: James F. Brown, Horticulture, and the Hudson Valley in Antebellum America.

SAT 20

Ordinary Wonders

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 – 3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Doreen Battles, winner of the center’s Love exhibit, will have her first solo photography show. Through Oct. 1.

SAT 20

Otherness

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Chantelle Norton, Carl Van Brunt and Joseph Ayers will explore the relation of the self to others. Through Sept. 25.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 20

Back-to-School Block Party

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. South Avenue Park

iambeacon.org/beacon-back-to-school

Pick up school supplies at this annual event by I Am Beacon.

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 20

Optimize Your Phone

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

Don Dempsey will lead workshops on how to take great flower photos using a smartphone, including apps for post-production. Cost: $30

WED 24

Systematic Order Beds

PHILIPSTOWN

5:30 p.m. Stonecrop

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

stonecrop.org

A horticulturist will lead a tour of the garden beds. Cost: $10 (members free)

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 20

Where We Belong

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

In this limited-engagement, one-woman show, Madeline Sayet will explore Shakespeare and colonialism through self-discovery. Continues through MON 22. Cost: $10 to $95

SAT 20

The Talented Mr. Ripley

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

Based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel, this 1999 thriller stars Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow. Hosted by the Cold Spring Film Society.

SUN 21

The Pound Ridge Massacre

PUTNAM VALLEY

11 a.m. Putnam Valley Library

30 Oscawana Road

putnamvalleylibrary.org

Jon Scott Bennett, a filmmaker and historian, will screen his documentary about the 1644 attack against a Native American village by colonists, the deadliest on the East Coast. Cohosted with the Tompkins Corners Cultural Center.

TUES 23

Darci Lynne & Friends

RHINEBECK

7:30 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

The 17-year-old ventriloquist, who won America’s Got Talent, will perform as part of the Dutchess County Fair. Cost: $37 ($42 door)





THURS 25

Bored Teachers Summer Comedy Tour

PEEKSKILL

7:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Teacher-comedians from the popular online series will perform. Cost: $35 to $55





THURS 25

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also SAT 27, MON 29. Cost: $10 to $95

FRI 26

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also SUN 28.

Cost: $10 to $95

MUSIC

SAT 20

Hudson Valley Jazz Festival

KINGSTON

hudsonvalleyjazzfest.org

More than a dozen acts will perform, including at venues in Warwick, New Paltz and Woodstock. See website for schedule. Also SUN 21. Free

SAT 20

At the Point

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The West Point Band will perform a range of classics, including military marches and Broadway hits.

SAT 20

Rory Block & Cindy Cashdollar

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Known as the Sisters of Slide, the duo will perform Delta blues and other genres. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 21

Tony DePaolo

BEACON

11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The guitarist will perform while visitors take self-guided tours of Bannerman Island. Cost: $40 ($35 children)

SUN 21

Linda and Robin Williams

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The country music duo has reunited after 25 years as bandleaders. Cost: $25 ($30 door)





MON 22

Manix

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Chris Bowman, John Bruschini, John Mulkerin and Steve Peskoff will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 26

Chris Janson

RHINEBECK

7:30 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

The country music singer and songwriter will perform as part of the Dutchess County Fair. Cost: $37 ($42 door)

FRI 26

Cherish the Ladies

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Irish flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden leads this Celtic group, which performs traditional music and dance. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SAT 27

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

A string trio with flute and oboe will perform works by Cambini, Sussmayr, Boccherini and Mozart. Attend in person or watch a virtual performance at the website. Cost: $15





SAT 27

Howard Britz Trio

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The jazz musicians will perform music from their latest release, Comfort and Joy. Cost: $20

SAT 27

Buskin & Batteau

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The duo combines piano and violin with harmonies that include ironic, silly and gritty folk music. Native American songwriter and flute player Bill Miller will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

CIVIC

SAT 20

Early Voting

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. North Highlands Firehouse

504 Fishkill Road | putnamboe.com

Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in congressional primaries for District 17. Also SUN 21.

SAT 20

Early Voting

FISHKILL

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fishkill Town Hall

807 Route 52 | elections.dutchessny.gov

Beacon voters who are registered Democrats can cast ballots in the congressional primary for District 18. Also SUN 21.

MON 22

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

TUES 23

Primary Election

COLD SPRING

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Methodist Church

216 Main St. | putnamboe.com

Village and Philipstown voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in the congressional primaries for District 17.

TUES 23

Primary Election

GARRISON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Firehouse

1616 Route 9 | putnamboe.com

Garrison and Continental Village voters who are registered with the Democratic, Republican or Conservative parties can cast ballots in the congressional primaries for District 17.

TUES 23

Democratic Primary

BEACON

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | elections.dutchessny.gov

Other polling sites for District 18 will be located at the Rombout and J.V. Forrestal schools and the Lewis Tompkins Hose Co. See the website for where to vote for District 18.

TUES 23

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 24

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 24

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

The meeting will include a public hearing on the district safety plan.