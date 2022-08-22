Letter: Rock Street Wall

The other day, as I drove toward the intersection of Rock Street and Kemble Avenue, I saw a man was walking on Rock Street. There is no sidewalk there; cars park on the north side of the street and recently a stone wall was built abutting the south side of the street. There is nowhere to walk but in the street; this dangerous situation has been made worse with the new wall.

Fortunately, I am aware of the potential danger of smashing a person between the parked cars on the left or the stone wall on the right, so I waited for the man to walk. He was appreciative!

My concern is that someone not familiar with this dangerous intersection will have a terrible accident. Many people walk along Rock Street — children going to the school, visitors to the Foundry Park, residents of Constitution Drive, the Boulevard and Forge Gate; and all of us who live on Rock Street and Kemble Avenue.

Please remove this dangerous stone wall before someone is squished or someone is walking their dog and the dog is squished.

Jane Silver Timm, Cold Spring