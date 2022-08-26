The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 27
Annual Book & Media Sale
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Find gently used books and media at this sale organized by Friends of the Library to support library programs. Today, books are half price, on SUN 28 it’s $5 a bag and on MON 30, the books are free.
SAT 27
Dutchess County Fair
RHINEBECK
10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds
6550 Spring Brook Ave.
dutchessfair.com
Enjoy carnival rides and games, food, 4-H exhibits and animals, a rodeo and live music during the 176th annual event. Also SUN 28. Cost: $18 ($12 seniors, military; free ages 11 and younger)
SAT 27
Hudson River Seafood Festival
BEACON
1 – 6 p.m. Riverfront Park
2 Red Flynn Drive | bap.ticketleap.com
Restaurants and vendors will serve seafood, craft beer, wine and cider, accompanied by live music. Also SUN 28. Cost: $20 to $99
WED 31
Time to Remember
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Bandstand
845-260-1001 | philipstownhub.org
To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, the community is invited to write names and messages on luminaria bags to remember loved ones.
SAT 3
Hub 5K and Fun Run
COLD SPRING
9:30 a.m. Bandstand
845-260-1001 | philipstownhub.org
The 5K run or walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Register online. Cost: $10 or $40
SAT 3
Hudson Valley Wine & Music
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Waterfront
1 Washington St. | hudsonvalleyfest.com
Sample products from local wineries and enjoy jazz, funk and R&B music. Cost: $33.82
SAT 3
Community Day
COLD SPRING
4 – 9:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringny.gov
Enjoy face painting, a dunk tank, balloons, merchant tables and a pie contest (drop off entries before 4 p.m.). The Hometown Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks have been canceled because of dry conditions.
SAT 3
Labor Day Celebration
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The conclusion of the academy’s summer music series will include the Hellcats, the West Point Band and the Benny Havens Band, accompanied by cannon fire and fireworks. The rain date is SUN 4. Free
VISUAL ART
FRI 2
Maria Pia Marrella
COLD SPRING
5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Recent work by the artist will be on view through Oct. 2.
SAT 3
Farm Project
BREWSTER
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 NY 312 | collaborativeconcepts.org
Collaborative Concepts will present work by 35 sculptors throughout the Farm, including Inez Andrucyk’s “Positivity Tower” (below), Laurie Sheridan’s “Sun Worshippers” and Natalya Khorover’s “Prayers for the Planet.” The opening reception is scheduled for 3 – 5 p.m. with music from the Kvasova Folk Singing Group and the Bert Rechtschaffer Trio. The artwork will be on view daily through Oct. 30.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 27
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also MON 29, THURS 1, SAT 3. Cost: $10 to $95
SUN 28
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also WED 31, FRI 2, SUN 4. Cost: $10 to $95
TUES 30
Last Action Hero
BEACON
5 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com
At this monthly celebration of VHS-era cinema, Story Screen will host a video and film marketplace and a pasta dinner, followed at 7 p.m. by a screening of the 1993 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Cost: $8
FRI 2
Little Shop of Horrors
BEACON
5 & 6 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Ellen Greene, Rick Morannis and Steve Martin starred in this 1986 comedy, which will screened outdoors on Bannerman Island, about a giant plant that develops a taste for humans. Cost: $40
FRI 2
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Sign up to read from work in any genre for 5 minutes at this literary open mic, or just come to listen. Email [email protected]
SAT 3
The Ivy League of Comedy
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Kerri Louise, Joe DeVito and Shaun Eli will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
KIDS & FAMILY
FRI 2
3D Printing Workshop
COLD SPRING
3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Learn how to make models and use the Makerbot area of the library.
TALKS & TOURS
MON 29
Estate Planning Workshop
BEACON
5:30 p.m. Memorial Building
413 Main St. | dutchessny.gov
Alexander Keenan, an attorney based in Hopewell Junction, will discuss how veterans can prepare their estates.
MON 29
Paint and Sip
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
George Wynand will share techniques and guidance for adult artists of all levels who can enjoy a glass of wine during the session. Registration required.
MUSIC
SAT 27
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
A string trio with flute and oboe will perform works by Cambini, Sussmayr, Boccherini and Mozart. Attend in person or watch a virtual performance at the website. Cost: $15
SAT 27
Howard Britz Trio
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The jazz musicians will perform music from their latest release, Comfort and Joy. Cost: $20
SAT 27
Buskin & Batteau
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The duo combines piano and violin with harmonies that include ironic, silly and gritty folk music. Native American songwriter and flute player Bill Miller will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
MON 29
Keith Pray’s Ortet
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Pray (saxophone), Mike Novakowski (guitar) and Dave Berger (drums) will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
TUES 30
Daughtry
POUGHKEEPSIE
7:30 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
For the Dearly Beloved Tour, the band will perform with opener Pop Evil.
Cost: $35.50 to $74.50
FRI 2
Will Stratton & Noga Cabo
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St.
Watch live music in an intimate setting at the weekly music series.
FRI 2
Kyra Gordon
BEACON
6 p.m. Private home
The singer and songwriter will perform music from her latest release, Soul of a Showgirl. Email [email protected] by WED 31 to reserve a seat at the potluck and concert.
FRI 2
Damn Tall Buildings
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Avery Ballotta, Max Capistran and Sasha Dubyk will play their original style of old-time music and bluegrass. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 3
Emerson String Quartet
GARRISON
6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
Boscobel’s inaugural Chamber Music Festival kicks off with the nine-time Grammy winners performing a program that will include works by Ravel and Beethoven. The festival continues through SUN 11. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; 20 percent discount for members)
CIVIC
MON 29
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org