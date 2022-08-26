The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 27

Annual Book & Media Sale

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Find gently used books and media at this sale organized by Friends of the Library to support library programs. Today, books are half price, on SUN 28 it’s $5 a bag and on MON 30, the books are free.

SAT 27

Dutchess County Fair

RHINEBECK

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fairgrounds

6550 Spring Brook Ave.

dutchessfair.com

Enjoy carnival rides and games, food, 4-H exhibits and animals, a rodeo and live music during the 176th annual event. Also SUN 28. Cost: $18 ($12 seniors, military; free ages 11 and younger)

SAT 27

Hudson River Seafood Festival

BEACON

1 – 6 p.m. Riverfront Park

2 Red Flynn Drive | bap.ticketleap.com

Restaurants and vendors will serve seafood, craft beer, wine and cider, accompanied by live music. Also SUN 28. Cost: $20 to $99

WED 31

Time to Remember

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Bandstand

845-260-1001 | philipstownhub.org

To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, the community is invited to write names and messages on luminaria bags to remember loved ones.

SAT 3

Hub 5K and Fun Run

COLD SPRING

9:30 a.m. Bandstand

845-260-1001 | philipstownhub.org

The 5K run or walk will begin at 9:30 a.m. and a Family Fun Run at 10:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub. Register online. Cost: $10 or $40

SAT 3

Hudson Valley Wine & Music

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Waterfront

1 Washington St. | hudsonvalleyfest.com

Sample products from local wineries and enjoy jazz, funk and R&B music. Cost: $33.82

SAT 3

Community Day

COLD SPRING

4 – 9:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringny.gov

Enjoy face painting, a dunk tank, balloons, merchant tables and a pie contest (drop off entries before 4 p.m.). The Hometown Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks have been canceled because of dry conditions.

SAT 3

Labor Day Celebration

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The conclusion of the academy’s summer music series will include the Hellcats, the West Point Band and the Benny Havens Band, accompanied by cannon fire and fireworks. The rain date is SUN 4. Free





VISUAL ART

FRI 2

Maria Pia Marrella

COLD SPRING

5 – 8 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Recent work by the artist will be on view through Oct. 2.





SAT 3

Farm Project

BREWSTER

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 NY 312 | collaborativeconcepts.org

Collaborative Concepts will present work by 35 sculptors throughout the Farm, including Inez Andrucyk’s “Positivity Tower” (below), Laurie Sheridan’s “Sun Worshippers” and Natalya Khorover’s “Prayers for the Planet.” The opening reception is scheduled for 3 – 5 p.m. with music from the Kvasova Folk Singing Group and the Bert Rechtschaffer Trio. The artwork will be on view daily through Oct. 30.



STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 27

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also MON 29, THURS 1, SAT 3. Cost: $10 to $95

SUN 28

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also WED 31, FRI 2, SUN 4. Cost: $10 to $95

TUES 30

Last Action Hero

BEACON

5 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | storyscreenbeacon.com

At this monthly celebration of VHS-era cinema, Story Screen will host a video and film marketplace and a pasta dinner, followed at 7 p.m. by a screening of the 1993 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Cost: $8

FRI 2

Little Shop of Horrors

BEACON

5 & 6 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Ellen Greene, Rick Morannis and Steve Martin starred in this 1986 comedy, which will screened outdoors on Bannerman Island, about a giant plant that develops a taste for humans. Cost: $40





FRI 2

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Sign up to read from work in any genre for 5 minutes at this literary open mic, or just come to listen. Email [email protected]

SAT 3

The Ivy League of Comedy

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Kerri Louise, Joe DeVito and Shaun Eli will perform. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





KIDS & FAMILY

FRI 2

3D Printing Workshop

COLD SPRING

3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Learn how to make models and use the Makerbot area of the library.

TALKS & TOURS

MON 29

Estate Planning Workshop

BEACON

5:30 p.m. Memorial Building

413 Main St. | dutchessny.gov

Alexander Keenan, an attorney based in Hopewell Junction, will discuss how veterans can prepare their estates.

MON 29

Paint and Sip

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

George Wynand will share techniques and guidance for adult artists of all levels who can enjoy a glass of wine during the session. Registration required.

MUSIC

SAT 27

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

A string trio with flute and oboe will perform works by Cambini, Sussmayr, Boccherini and Mozart. Attend in person or watch a virtual performance at the website. Cost: $15

SAT 27

Howard Britz Trio

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The jazz musicians will perform music from their latest release, Comfort and Joy. Cost: $20

SAT 27

Buskin & Batteau

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The duo combines piano and violin with harmonies that include ironic, silly and gritty folk music. Native American songwriter and flute player Bill Miller will open. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

MON 29

Keith Pray’s Ortet

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Pray (saxophone), Mike Novakowski (guitar) and Dave Berger (drums) will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

TUES 30

Daughtry

POUGHKEEPSIE

7:30 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

For the Dearly Beloved Tour, the band will perform with opener Pop Evil.

Cost: $35.50 to $74.50





FRI 2

Will Stratton & Noga Cabo

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St.

Watch live music in an intimate setting at the weekly music series.

FRI 2

Kyra Gordon

BEACON

6 p.m. Private home

The singer and songwriter will perform music from her latest release, Soul of a Showgirl. Email [email protected] by WED 31 to reserve a seat at the potluck and concert.

FRI 2

Damn Tall Buildings

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Avery Ballotta, Max Capistran and Sasha Dubyk will play their original style of old-time music and bluegrass. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 3

Emerson String Quartet

GARRISON

6 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

Boscobel’s inaugural Chamber Music Festival kicks off with the nine-time Grammy winners performing a program that will include works by Ravel and Beethoven. The festival continues through SUN 11. Cost: $85 ($165 with reception; $45 ages 4 to 18; 20 percent discount for members)

CIVIC

MON 29

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org