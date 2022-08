Who was your first crush?



Luis Rivera in second grade. He brought me barrettes, but he moved away.

~Jacqueline O’Halloran, Beacon



Mira Rolfish in third grade. She sat right in front of me; I was enamored.

~Thom Joyce, Beacon



The teenybopper TV star who played Shawn Hunter in Boy Meets World. His plaid shirt and hair put me in a tizzy.

~Gretchen Wells, Cold Spring