Land Trust Adds to Board
By Staff | 11 hours ago
Cold Spring resident among new members
Five new members were elected Aug. 7 to the volunteer board of the Putnam County Land Trust, including a Cold Spring resident, Cary Ziter.
The 15-member board advises the land trust in protecting forests and wetlands, wildlife habitats and water resources. Ziter was elected to a two-year term to fill a vacant seat.
