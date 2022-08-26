Land Trust Adds to Board

Cold Spring resident among new members

Five new members were elected Aug. 7 to the volunteer board of the Putnam County Land Trust, including a Cold Spring resident, Cary Ziter.

The 15-member board advises the land trust in protecting forests and wetlands, wildlife habitats and water resources. Ziter was elected to a two-year term to fill a vacant seat.

