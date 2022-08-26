Latest Coronavirus Update

State issues updated guidance for schools

■New York State released on Monday (Aug. 22) updated guidance for schools that eliminates a recommendation that students and staff quarantine if exposed to someone with COVID-19 and drops a “test-to-stay” policy that allowed school districts to use daily testing to keep exposed students in school. The new guidance, which follows relaxed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also allows schools to do away with COVID-19 screening, except for high-risk activities or in response to outbreaks, and a recommendation that schools group students into pods or cohorts. Visit the state’s COVID guidance website for more information.

■ People exposed to someone with COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine but can instead wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test themselves on Day 1, according to updated guidance for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC revised its recommendation for social distancing, saying individuals can decided for themselves based on their setting, and also rescinded its recommendation that asymptomatic people be screened in community settings. Visit the CDC website for more information.

■ Since July 1, the percentage of COVID-19 tests confirmed to be positive each day in Dutchess County averaged 13 percent, and in Putnam County, 10.8 percent, according to state data through Aug. 8. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate on Monday stood at 8.51 percent. The data does not include results from at-home tests unless they are reported to local health departments.

■ Eleven Dutchess County residents died of COVID-19 during the 23 days from July 16 and Aug. 8, matching the total deaths in the previous 40 days, from May 23 to July 15. As of Aug. 8, the state reported 682 total COVID-19 deaths among Dutchess residents and 128 in Putman County.

By the Numbers ■ State health officials said that 27,924 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Aug. 24 in Putnam County and 75,217 in Dutchess. The seven-day average of positives was 10.5 percent in Putnam and 13.9 percent in Dutchess. Statewide, there have been 5.9 million positives. For the latest numbers, click here. ■ Putnam has given or received reports of 468,835 tests as of Aug. 24, of which 10.5 percent were positive on the previous day, while Dutchess has given or received reports of 1,432,432 tests, with 13.9 percent positive on the previous day. ■ Statewide, 57,546 people had died as of Aug. 24, including 130 residents of Putnam County and 689 from Dutchess. ■ Dutchess had 320 active cases as of Aug. 26 and 38.13 new reported cases per 100,000 residents, while Putnam reported 169 new cases in the seven days before Aug. 25. Dutchess reported nine people hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19 as of Aug. 26 and Putnam had six admitted in the seven days before Aug. 25. ■ Statewide, there were 71,310 test results reported on Aug. 24 and 5,257 positives, or 7.01 percent. The seven-day average for positive tests was 6.29 percent. ■ The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in New York state as of Aug. 24 stood at 2394 (-26 from the day before); the number in intensive care was 252 (-3); and the number of intubations was 102 (+3). ■ 387 Beacon school district students, 59 teachers and 52 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year, according to state data. Haldane has had 272 students, 25 teachers and 35 staff test positive, and Garrison, 68 students, 11 teachers and eight staff.

■ Although still dwarfed by first-time infections, the number of reinfections in Dutchess, Putnam and the five other counties that make up the state’s Mid-Hudson region began rising again in July after falling to 4.2 percent per 100,000 people from 7.3 percent between May 9 and the week beginning June 13. For the week beginning July 13, the rate was back up to 6.7 percent, with the 1,083 reinfections accounting for 18 percent of all new COVID-19 cases reported that week.

■ Gov. Kathy Hochul said on July 20 that the state is preparing a plan to respond to a potential new wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall. The plan will include strategies for protecting students as schools reopen. She also said that the state is soliciting bids from consultants, one of whom will be hired to assess New York’s pandemic response.

■ The state said on July 11 that is has launched a hotline — 888-TREAT-NY (888-873-2869) — that people who test positive and do not have a health care provider can use to find treatment options. Residents also can find more information about treatments at health.ny.gov.

Vaccine Information ■ Dutchess County vaccine information ■ Putnam County vaccine information ■ New York had administered at least one vaccine dose to 91.8 percent of the population ages 5 and older and had fully vaccinated 78.3 percent as of Aug. 19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data posted at the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker. Among adults, 95 percent had received at least one dose and 88.2 percent were fully vaccinated. ■ As of Aug. 19, 78.1 percent of Dutchess residents had received at least one vaccine dose. In Beacon (12508), 73.6 percent had received at least one dose. ■ As of Aug. 19, 83.7 percent of Putnam residents had received at least one vaccine dose. In Cold Spring (10516), 95.8 percent of residents had received one dose and in Garrison (10524), 88.4 percent. ■ In Dutchess and Putnam counties, nearly everyone (99 percent) aged 65 and older has received at least one vaccine dose. ■ In Dutchess, 6.5 percent of children under age 5; 38.8 percent of children ages 5 to 11; and 72.7 percent of those 12 to 17 had received at least one vaccine dose as of Aug. 19. In Putnam, the percentages were 6.2 percent for children younger than 5; 38.7 percent for ages 5 to 11; and 73.2 percent for ages 12 to 17.

■ New York announced on June 30 that it has issued nearly 11 million Excelsior Passes, including the most recent version of the app, Excelsior Pass Plus, a digital copy of an individual’s vaccination or testing record. The pass is now recognized by 23 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. The state also offers the Excelsior Pass Scanner app for businesses. Visit epass.ny.gov to retrieve a free Excelsior Pass Plus. Parents and guardians can hold passes for children and teenagers.

■ The Food and Drug Administration authorized on June 17 the use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. Both vaccines had been limited to children 5 years old and up. The FDA’s announcement includes information on the effectiveness of the vaccines in children between 6 months and 5 years old and side effects.

■ Questions? Dutchess County posts updates at dutchessny.gov and has a hotline at 845-486-3555. Putnam County posts info at putnamcountyny.com. New York State has a hotline at 888-364-3065 and a webpage at coronavirus.health.ny.gov, which is also where you can find a testing site. The state also created an email list to provide updates. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts updates at cdc.gov. Excelsior Pass is a free app that can be used to access proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test. See epass.ny.gov.