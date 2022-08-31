Man Dies in Fall from Beacon Bridge

Attempting to reach pedestrian walkway

A Town of Poughkeepsie man died on Tuesday (Aug. 30) when he fell from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge, according to the New York State Police.

The agency said that at about 9:50 p.m., a car driven by Paul Montenero, 29, became disabled in the eastbound lanes of the bridge. According to police, Montenero attempted to reach a safer location by climbing to the pedestrian walkway adjacent to the road but fell through a gap. His body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.