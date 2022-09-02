Community Day Parking

Cold Spring issues map with restrictions

The Village of Cold Spring released a map on Friday (Sept. 2) of parking restrictions that will be in place during Community Day on Saturday.

Traffic through the village will be re-routed north and south of Main Street, it said. There will be no parking on Main Street between Fair and Church from 12:01 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parking for Main Street residents and merchants will be available on the Haldane school campus, the Metro-North lot and the winter parking area on The Boulevard.

Main Street traffic will be re-routed along High Street, Northern Avenue and Fair Street

Garden and Kemble will be open to officer-assisted resident traffic. Wall and Rock will be one-way west. There will be no changes on Church Street.